Guardian Games return to Destiny 2 next week

Bungie has confirmed the return of Destiny 2's annual Guardian Games event.
Donovan Erskine
Destiny 2 is a living, breathing video game with new events and content constantly in rotation for players to enjoy. One of the looter shooter’s recurring events is Guardian Games, which sees Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters facing off in an Olympics-inspired contest. Guardian Games is coming back next week, and Bungie has revealed what players can expect from the latest iteration of the event.

Guardian Games 2023 was announced today in a news release from Bungie. This year's Guardians Games begins on May 2 and will run until the end of Season of Defiance on May 23. Players can earn medallions by participating in Guardian Games events in Destiny 2, including a special version of the Supremacy Crucible mode.

Text that reads "Destiny 2 Guardian Games Cup" on a Red, Yellow, and Blue background.

Source: Bungie

This year’s Guardian Games features two unique unlockable weapons: the Taraxippos Legendary Strand Scout Rifle and The Title, a Void Submachine Gun with Repulsor Brace perk. Bungie also spoke about the charitable efforts tied to Guardian Games.

With Guardian Games coming back, Destiny players have a light-hearted event to hopefully occupy them for the remainder of the season. If you’re a more dedicated player, make Shacknews your home for everything happening in Destiny 2.

