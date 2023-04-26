Guardian Games return to Destiny 2 next week Bungie has confirmed the return of Destiny 2's annual Guardian Games event.

Destiny 2 is a living, breathing video game with new events and content constantly in rotation for players to enjoy. One of the looter shooter’s recurring events is Guardian Games, which sees Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters facing off in an Olympics-inspired contest. Guardian Games is coming back next week, and Bungie has revealed what players can expect from the latest iteration of the event.

Guardian Games 2023 was announced today in a news release from Bungie. This year's Guardians Games begins on May 2 and will run until the end of Season of Defiance on May 23. Players can earn medallions by participating in Guardian Games events in Destiny 2, including a special version of the Supremacy Crucible mode.



This year’s Guardian Games features two unique unlockable weapons: the Taraxippos Legendary Strand Scout Rifle and The Title, a Void Submachine Gun with Repulsor Brace perk. Bungie also spoke about the charitable efforts tied to Guardian Games.

Players from around the world are encouraged to gather their fireteam to take part in this year’s Guardian Games Cup, where they can raise money for charity along the way. This year, teams will compete in the Technical and Charitable categories. The Technical category tracks each officially registered team’s total number of medals dunked during Guardian Games. The Charitable category tracks the total amount raised through the team’s official Bungie Foundation sign-up page throughout the same period.

With Guardian Games coming back, Destiny players have a light-hearted event to hopefully occupy them for the remainder of the season.