Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.1 patch notes address raid and UI bugs

Bungie has released the patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.1.
Donovan Erskine
Bungie
1

As is custom, Bungie has once again released a hotfix for Destiny 2 to address some of the more minor lingering issues within the game. It’s a light update, but still one worth paying attention to for the hardcore players. Here is the full list of patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.1.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.1 patch notes

Three Guardians against a black background.

Source: Bungie

The full list of patch notes for Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.1 was shared today on the official Destiny website. Let’s check out all of the changes:

Activities

Raid

  • Fixed an issue where the raid jacket director dialog was appearing after the March 21 deadline to unlock the purchase.
  • Adjusted brightness and flashing in the Daughters of Oryx encounter.

UI/UX

  • Fixed an issue where gauntlets would not equip when changing loadouts.
  • Fixed an issue where opening the loadout menu could cause Destiny 2 to crash.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

  • Fixed an issue where making changes to the weapon in an inventory after selecting the weapon to reshape would not automatically update to the item in the reshape slot.

Platforms and Systems

  • Fixed an issue where too many particle effects in certain areas on Neptune could cause Destiny 2 to crash.

That’s everything featured in Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.5.1. If you want to keep up with all things Destiny 2, make Shacknews your one-stop shop.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
