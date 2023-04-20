Watch the Street Fighter 6 Showcase here Here's how you can tune into Capcom's Street Fighter 6 Showcase.

Street Fighter 6 is launching this summer, bringing about the latest iteration of the iconic 2D fighter. Capcom has been slowly releasing new information about the game and its roster of fighters, but the studio is ready to dump a bunch of news on fans with a dedicated showcase. Hosted by Lil Wayne, the event is just hours away. Here’s how you can watch the Street Fighter 6 Showcase.

Watch the Street Fighter 6 Showcase here

The Street Fighter 6 Showcase will take place today, April 20, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed over on the Street Fighter YouTube channel. The pre-show will kick off 30 minutes before the start of the main show. Capcom has confirmed that the showcase will run for over 30 minutes in total.

As for what to expect, the developer will share new information on World Tour, Street Fighter 6’s single-player mode. This was previously teased as an open-world experience, unlike anything we’ve seen from a campaign in the series before. There will also be news on Battle Hub, the online battling mode, and Fighting Ground, where a lot of the game’s traditional modes can be found.

Capcom has also teased a major announcement for the end of the show. While some think it could be a new character reveal, others believe it could be an open beta prior to release. The showcase is being hosted by Lil Wayne, who is no stranger to the video game world himself. Tunechi will chat with the Capcom team as we learn more about Street Fighter 6.

That’s when and how you can watch the Street Fighter 6 Showcase. If you aren’t able to tune in, we’ll be reporting all of the news from the event here on Shacknews, as well as everything else you need to know about Street Fighter 6 before its release on June 2, 2023.