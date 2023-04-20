Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly - All drink recipes Find out what to combine to brew the right beverages for your Coffee Talk customers in Episode 2.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly has expanded its drink menu since the previous episode, introducing new teas and ingredients for players to experiment with. While most of the Coffee Talk drinks can be discovered during the story campaign, there are a few drinks that you may not discover on the first playthrough.

With the addition of the new Blue Pea and Hibiscus teas, the menu for Episode 2 features 55 drinks total, including specialty drinks. This guide lists every drink recipe in Episode 2, separated by category, for those looking to complete their Brewpad with any missing beverages.

Coffee Drinks



Source: Toge Productions

Drink Ingredients Base Primary Secondary Black Lemon Coffee Coffee Lemon Black Magic Coffee Mint Honey Caffé Latte Coffee Milk Milk Cappuccino Coffee Coffee Milk Espresso Coffee Coffee Coffee Gingerbread Coffee Coffee Ginger Cinnamon Ginger Latte Coffee Ginger Milk Jahe Tubruk Coffee Coffee Ginger Sugar and Spice Coffee Honey Cinnamon Bee'n Buzzy Coffee Honey Milk Cinnamon Latte Coffee Milk Cinnamon Sweet Coffee Coffee Coffee Honey Queimada Coffee Honey Lemon Jingle Beans Coffee Coffee Cinnamon

Tea Drinks



Source: Toge Productions

Drink Ingredients Base Primary Secondary Gala Had Tea Milk Ginger Masala Chai Tea Ginger Cinnamon Midsummer Night's Dream Tea Lemon Honey Russian Tea Tea Lemon Cinnamon Shai Adeni Tea Milk Cinnamon Teh Tarik Tea Tea Milk

Green Tea / Matcha Drinks



Source: Toge Productions

Drink Ingredients Base Primary Secondary Cough Syrup Green Tea Lemon Honey Green Tea Latte Green Tea Milk Milk Marrakech Green Tea Mint Mint Shin Genmaicha Green Tea Green Tea Ginger The Grinch Green Tea Ginger Cinnamon Matcha Green Tea Green Tea Green Tea "Detox" Tea Green Tea Ginger Lemon "Five Stars" Green Tea Honey Milk

Chocolate Drinks



Source: Toge Productions

Drink Ingredients Base Primary Secondary Bitter Heart Chocolate Ginger Cinnamon Chocobee Miruku Chocolate Honey Milk Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Spanish Sahara Chocolate Milk Ginger Spiced Lady Chocolate Milk Cinnamon 299.792.458 Chocolate Honey Ginger After Midnight Chocolate Honey Mint

Blue Pea Drinks



Source: Toge Productions

Drink Ingredients Base Primary Secondary Butterfly Pea Blue Pea Blue Pea Blue Pea Galaxy Mint-tea Blue Pea Mint Lemon Dreamin' Blue Blue Pea Milk Honey Aqua's Tranquilitea Blue Pea Mint Mint Blue Lightning Blue Pea Ginger Ginger Flowerbed Blue Pea Honey Mint Gala Tea Blue Pea Milk Ginger Blue Marshmallow Blue Pea Honey Milk

Hibiscus Drinks



Source: Toge Productions

Drink Ingredients Base Primary Secondary Hibiscus Tea Hibiscus Hibiscus Hibiscus Bissap Hibiscus Ginger Lemon Teh Jahe Rosella Hibiscus Ginger Honey Sweetheart Latte Hibiscus Milk Honey Pink Spice Hibiscus Milk Cinnamon Zobo Hibiscus Ginger Ginger Berry-Blue Hibiscus "Pie" Hibiscus Honey Mint

Milk Drinks



Source: Toge Productions

Drink Ingredients Base Primary Secondary Bedchamber Milk Cinnamon Honey Le Menthol Milk Mint Lemon Lemony Snippet Milk Honey Lemon Milky Way Milk Honey Mint STMJ Milk Ginger Honey

Now that you know how to brew every drink in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, you should be able to create any drink your customers desire.