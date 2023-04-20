Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly - All drink recipes
Find out what to combine to brew the right beverages for your Coffee Talk customers in Episode 2.
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly has expanded its drink menu since the previous episode, introducing new teas and ingredients for players to experiment with. While most of the Coffee Talk drinks can be discovered during the story campaign, there are a few drinks that you may not discover on the first playthrough.
With the addition of the new Blue Pea and Hibiscus teas, the menu for Episode 2 features 55 drinks total, including specialty drinks. This guide lists every drink recipe in Episode 2, separated by category, for those looking to complete their Brewpad with any missing beverages.
Coffee Drinks
Drink
Ingredients
Base
Primary
Secondary
Black Lemon
Coffee
Coffee
Lemon
Black Magic
Coffee
Mint
Honey
Caffé Latte
Coffee
Milk
Milk
Cappuccino
Coffee
Coffee
Milk
Espresso
Coffee
Coffee
Coffee
Gingerbread Coffee
Coffee
Ginger
Cinnamon
Ginger Latte
Coffee
Ginger
Milk
Jahe Tubruk
Coffee
Coffee
Ginger
Sugar and Spice
Coffee
Honey
Cinnamon
Bee'n Buzzy
Coffee
Honey
Milk
Cinnamon Latte
Coffee
Milk
Cinnamon
Sweet Coffee
Coffee
Coffee
Honey
Queimada
Coffee
Honey
Lemon
Jingle Beans
Coffee
Coffee
Cinnamon
Tea Drinks
Drink
Ingredients
Base
Primary
Secondary
Gala Had
Tea
Milk
Ginger
Masala Chai
Tea
Ginger
Cinnamon
Midsummer Night's Dream
Tea
Lemon
Honey
Russian Tea
Tea
Lemon
Cinnamon
Shai Adeni
Tea
Milk
Cinnamon
Teh Tarik
Tea
Tea
Milk
Green Tea / Matcha Drinks
Drink
Ingredients
Base
Primary
Secondary
Cough Syrup
Green Tea
Lemon
Honey
Green Tea Latte
Green Tea
Milk
Milk
Marrakech
Green Tea
Mint
Mint
Shin Genmaicha
Green Tea
Green Tea
Ginger
The Grinch
Green Tea
Ginger
Cinnamon
Matcha
Green Tea
Green Tea
Green Tea
"Detox" Tea
Green Tea
Ginger
Lemon
"Five Stars"
Green Tea
Honey
Milk
Chocolate Drinks
Drink
Ingredients
Base
Primary
Secondary
Bitter Heart
Chocolate
Ginger
Cinnamon
Chocobee Miruku
Chocolate
Honey
Milk
Dark Chocolate
Chocolate
Chocolate
Chocolate
Spanish Sahara
Chocolate
Milk
Ginger
Spiced Lady
Chocolate
Milk
Cinnamon
299.792.458
Chocolate
Honey
Ginger
After Midnight
Chocolate
Honey
Mint
Blue Pea Drinks
Drink
Ingredients
Base
Primary
Secondary
Butterfly Pea
Blue Pea
Blue Pea
Blue Pea
Galaxy Mint-tea
Blue Pea
Mint
Lemon
Dreamin' Blue
Blue Pea
Milk
Honey
Aqua's Tranquilitea
Blue Pea
Mint
Mint
Blue Lightning
Blue Pea
Ginger
Ginger
Flowerbed
Blue Pea
Honey
Mint
Gala Tea
Blue Pea
Milk
Ginger
Blue Marshmallow
Blue Pea
Honey
Milk
Hibiscus Drinks
Drink
Ingredients
Base
Primary
Secondary
Hibiscus Tea
Hibiscus
Hibiscus
Hibiscus
Bissap
Hibiscus
Ginger
Lemon
Teh Jahe Rosella
Hibiscus
Ginger
Honey
Sweetheart Latte
Hibiscus
Milk
Honey
Pink Spice
Hibiscus
Milk
Cinnamon
Zobo
Hibiscus
Ginger
Ginger
Berry-Blue Hibiscus "Pie"
Hibiscus
Honey
Mint
Milk Drinks
Drink
Ingredients
Base
Primary
Secondary
Bedchamber
Milk
Cinnamon
Honey
Le Menthol
Milk
Mint
Lemon
Lemony Snippet
Milk
Honey
Lemon
Milky Way
Milk
Honey
Mint
STMJ
Milk
Ginger
Honey
Now that you know how to brew every drink in
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, you should be able to create any drink your customers desire.
