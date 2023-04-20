Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly - All drink recipes

Find out what to combine to brew the right beverages for your Coffee Talk customers in Episode 2.
Larryn Bell
Toge Productions
1

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly has expanded its drink menu since the previous episode, introducing new teas and ingredients for players to experiment with. While most of the Coffee Talk drinks can be discovered during the story campaign, there are a few drinks that you may not discover on the first playthrough.

With the addition of the new Blue Pea and Hibiscus teas, the menu for Episode 2 features 55 drinks total, including specialty drinks. This guide lists every drink recipe in Episode 2, separated by category, for those looking to complete their Brewpad with any missing beverages.

Coffee Drinks

A screenshot of the Bee'n Buzzy drink in Coffee Talk Episode 2.

Source: Toge Productions
Drink Ingredients
Base Primary Secondary
Black Lemon Coffee Coffee Lemon
Black Magic Coffee Mint Honey
Caffé Latte Coffee Milk Milk
Cappuccino Coffee Coffee Milk
Espresso Coffee Coffee Coffee
Gingerbread Coffee Coffee Ginger Cinnamon
Ginger Latte Coffee Ginger Milk
Jahe Tubruk Coffee Coffee Ginger
Sugar and Spice Coffee Honey Cinnamon
Bee'n Buzzy Coffee Honey Milk
Cinnamon Latte Coffee Milk Cinnamon
Sweet Coffee Coffee Coffee Honey
Queimada Coffee Honey Lemon
Jingle Beans Coffee Coffee Cinnamon

Tea Drinks

A screenshot of Masala Chai in Coffee Talk Episode 2.

Source: Toge Productions
Drink Ingredients
Base Primary Secondary
Gala Had Tea Milk Ginger
Masala Chai Tea  Ginger Cinnamon
Midsummer Night's Dream Tea Lemon Honey
Russian Tea Tea Lemon Cinnamon
Shai Adeni Tea Milk Cinnamon
Teh Tarik Tea Tea Milk

Green Tea / Matcha Drinks

A screenshot of the Marrakech drink in Coffee Talk Episode 2.

Source: Toge Productions
Drink Ingredients
Base Primary Secondary
Cough Syrup Green Tea Lemon Honey
Green Tea Latte Green Tea Milk Milk
Marrakech Green Tea Mint Mint
Shin Genmaicha Green Tea Green Tea Ginger
The Grinch Green Tea Ginger Cinnamon
Matcha Green Tea Green Tea Green Tea
"Detox" Tea Green Tea Ginger Lemon
"Five Stars" Green Tea Honey Milk

Chocolate Drinks

A screenshot of the Bitter Heart drink in Coffee Talk Episode 2.

Source: Toge Productions
Drink Ingredients
Base Primary Secondary
Bitter Heart Chocolate Ginger Cinnamon
Chocobee Miruku Chocolate Honey Milk
Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate
Spanish Sahara Chocolate Milk Ginger
Spiced Lady Chocolate Milk Cinnamon
299.792.458 Chocolate Honey Ginger
After Midnight Chocolate Honey Mint

Blue Pea Drinks

A screenshot of the Galaxy Mint-tea in Coffee Talk Episode 2.

Source: Toge Productions
Drink Ingredients
Base Primary Secondary
Butterfly Pea Blue Pea Blue Pea Blue Pea
Galaxy Mint-tea Blue Pea Mint Lemon
Dreamin' Blue Blue Pea Milk Honey
Aqua's Tranquilitea Blue Pea Mint Mint
Blue Lightning Blue Pea Ginger Ginger
Flowerbed Blue Pea Honey Mint
Gala Tea Blue Pea Milk Ginger
Blue Marshmallow Blue Pea Honey Milk

Hibiscus Drinks

A screenshot of the Berry-Hibiscus Pie drink in Coffee Talk Episode 2.

Source: Toge Productions
Drink Ingredients
Base Primary Secondary
Hibiscus Tea Hibiscus Hibiscus Hibiscus
Bissap Hibiscus Ginger Lemon
Teh Jahe Rosella Hibiscus Ginger Honey
Sweetheart Latte Hibiscus Milk Honey
Pink Spice Hibiscus Milk Cinnamon
Zobo Hibiscus Ginger Ginger
Berry-Blue Hibiscus "Pie" Hibiscus Honey Mint

Milk Drinks

A screenshot of the Milky Way drink in Coffee Talk Episode 2.

Source: Toge Productions
Drink Ingredients
Base Primary Secondary
Bedchamber Milk Cinnamon Honey
Le Menthol Milk Mint Lemon
Lemony Snippet Milk Honey Lemon
Milky Way Milk Honey Mint
STMJ Milk Ginger Honey

Now that you know how to brew every drink in Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, you should be able to create any drink your customers desire.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Larryn is a freelance contributor who creates video game guides and reviews for Shacknews and has more than a decade of experience covering games across various outlets. When she's not gaming, Larryn can often be found watering houseplants, playing D&D, or teaching her cats new tricks.

