Bungie says it 'missed the mark' on Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion The studio says it will use player feedback to improve future expansions.

Destiny 2 Lightfall launched back in February, bringing about the release of the heavily-anticipated expansion for Bungie’s looter shooter. It once again built upon the existing content in the game. In addition to the new Subclass, Lightfall also added new missions and locations for Guardians to explore. While there were a lot of positive takeaways from Lightfall, there were some key aspects of the expansion that didn’t deliver. Bungie has acknowledged this, stating it will take user feedback to improve upcoming expansions.

Bungie shared a blog post reflecting on the release of its Lightfall expansion. The post examines what went right, what went wrong, and how things will change moving forward. It’s here that the developer reveals that Destiny 2 hit a new high for concurrent players following the release of the expansion. While talking about its specific goals for the expansion, Bungie states that it didn’t achieve all of them.



Source: Bungie

With a solid amount of data now under our belts, it’s clear we missed the mark on some of our goals and needed to make updates based on constructive feedback. While the first batch of Guardian Ranks has proven to be an invaluable guide for New Lights, we want to improve the system for all players.

Bungie also assured fans that it’s taking their feedback from Lightfall and using it to improve its systems and future expansions. This includes the implementation of Guardian Ranks. In the future, players can expect new shortcuts that let them quickie reach previously achieved ranks.

While there was a lot to love about Destiny 2: Lightfall, there were a decent amount of complaints to be had. We outlined some of our issues with the expansion, specifically regarding its narrative, in a feature story last month.