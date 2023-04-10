Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Bungie says it 'missed the mark' on Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion

The studio says it will use player feedback to improve future expansions.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bungie
1

Destiny 2 Lightfall launched back in February, bringing about the release of the heavily-anticipated expansion for Bungie’s looter shooter. It once again built upon the existing content in the game. In addition to the new Subclass, Lightfall also added new missions and locations for Guardians to explore. While there were a lot of positive takeaways from Lightfall, there were some key aspects of the expansion that didn’t deliver. Bungie has acknowledged this, stating it will take user feedback to improve upcoming expansions.

Bungie shared a blog post reflecting on the release of its Lightfall expansion. The post examines what went right, what went wrong, and how things will change moving forward. It’s here that the developer reveals that Destiny 2 hit a new high for concurrent players following the release of the expansion. While talking about its specific goals for the expansion, Bungie states that it didn’t achieve all of them.

Three Guardians in Destiny 2 key art.

Source: Bungie

Bungie also assured fans that it’s taking their feedback from Lightfall and using it to improve its systems and future expansions. This includes the implementation of Guardian Ranks. In the future, players can expect new shortcuts that let them quickie reach previously achieved ranks.

While there was a lot to love about Destiny 2: Lightfall, there were a decent amount of complaints to be had. We outlined some of our issues with the expansion, specifically regarding its narrative, in a feature story last month. As we await to see what Bungie is cooking up for the next major chapter in Destiny 2, Shacknews is the place to be.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola