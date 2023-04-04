Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Lifeweaver is Overwatch 2's new Support Hero

Lifeweaver joins the fight in Overwatch 2 Season 4.
Donovan Erskine
Blizzard
1

As Overwatch 2 Season 3 draws to a close, fans and developers alike are looking forward to what’s next for the hero-based shooter. For Season 4, Blizzard is adding Lifeweaver as Overwatch 2’s newest support hero. His unique abilities offer new ways to heal allies while dishing out damage to foes. Ahead of the launch of Season 4, we’ve got a full look at Lifeweaver’s abilities in Overwatch 2.

Blizzard shared a new graphic that gave players a full look at everything Lifeweaver can do in Overwatch 2. His flower-themed kit uses plants, petals, and other earthly gadgets that let Lifeweaver to heal allies and allow them to quickly reposition. Here are all of Lifeweaver's abilities in Overwatch 2:

A graphic of Lifeweaver and a description of all his abilities.

Source: Blizzard

Weapons & Ultimate

  • Healing Blossom: Hold to charge a healing burst. Release to heal a targeted ally.
  • Thorn Volley: Rapidly fire a spread of projectiles
  • Tree of Life (Ultimate): Place a tree that instantly heals allies upon sprouting and continues healing periodically as it lives.

Abilities

  • Petal Platform: Throw a platform that springs upwards when stepped on.
  • Rejuvenating Dash: Dash towards your traveling direction and lightly heal yourself.
  • Life Grip: Pull an ally to your location, protecting them as they travel.
  • Parting Gift (Passive): On death, drop a gift that heals the first person, enemy, or ally, to pick it up.

Lifeweaver’s Life Grip is a particularly unique ability in that it allows you to outright move an enemy around without any input from them. This can be used to pull allies out of a sticky situation or to reset before a large fight. His Parting Gift ability is another polarizing effect that can swing a combat encounter in either direction depending on who’s able to grab it.

Lifeweaver will officially join the Overwatch 2 roster when Season 4 kicks off. For more on what’s new in Overwatch 2, stick with us here on Shacknews.

