Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

WaveOne AI-powered video compression startup acquired by Apple

WaveOne has confirmed that the tech startup has been acquired by Apple.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
WaveOne
1

With Apple’s dominance and influence in the tech space, it's always fascinating to monitor the company’s business moves, especially when it comes to new innovations in that field. AI has been quite topical since the breakout success of ChatGPT last year, and many have wondered if and how the world’s biggest company would adapt similar technology. Now, Apple has acquired WaveOne, and AI-powered video compression software.

The news of Apple’s acquisition of WaveOne was confirmed in a statement by the acquiree itself. As TechCrunch reported, former Head of Sales and Business Development Bob Stankosh announced the news in a LinkedIn post back in February.

The Apple logo with multiple colors mirrored in its interior.

Source: Apple

WaveOne was founded back in 2016, and its service revolves around compressing videos to smaller file sizes, without any compromises in quality. This is done through machine learning, and the company has steadily improved its software over the last several years.

It’s unclear how Apple plans to implement WaveOne’s video compression software into its existing services. In fact, it hasn’t even publicly acknowledged the acquisition. The LinkedIn announcement also neglects to share the value in which Apple acquired WaveOne for, which is another key detail we’ll be on the lookout for. Regardless, it’s interesting to see Apple express some interest in AI technology, even if it’s not another AI chatbot. We’ll be watching closely to see if the company makes any more moves in that space, and you can expect to read more stories about how tech giants are adopting artificial intelligence right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola