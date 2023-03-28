Watch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 10-minute gameplay showcase here Here's how you can watch the extended gameplay look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Today, Nintendo will show off an extended look at gameplay in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It will be our first major look at the game outside of brief glimpses in trailers, as Nintendo looks to start building the excitement before the game’s May release. If you want to be there to see what Nintendo has up its sleeve for the Tears of the Kingdom gameplay reveal, we’ll show you how to watch it.

Watch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 10-minute gameplay showcase here

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase will take place on March 28, 2023, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. It will be streamed live on the Nintendo YouTube channel, where it will be available as a VOD following its conclusion. The broadcast will be hosted by Eiji Aonuma, a longtime Zelda producer who’s been with the series since 1998’s Ocarina of Time.

It’s unclear what exactly we’ll see during the showcase, but Nintendo has confirmed that their will be roughly ten minutes of gameplay featured. Fans will likely have several major questions to be answered. Will there be dungeons? Is weapon durability returning? What in the world is that massive vehicle we saw Link driving around during the February Nintendo Direct? Hopefully, some of those questions will be answered.

That’s how you can watch the ten-minute Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase. If you need a recap of the event, or want to make sure you didn’t miss any fine details, we’ll be reporting everything we learn from the stream right here on Shacknews.