The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gets 10-minute gameplay showcase tomorrow Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma will show off gameplay footage from the upcoming sequel to Breath of the Wild.

We’re officially less than two months away from the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild. As the release date nears, Nintendo is ramping up its promotion for the game, and we’re set to get our next big look this week. Tomorrow, Nintendo will hold a brief showcase that will feature ten minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo announced its Tears of the Kingdom showcase in a tweet this morning.



Source: Nintendo

On March 27, 2023, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, Nintendo will stream the gameplay showcase on its YouTube channel. The stream will be hosted by Eiji Aonuma, the longtime Zelda producer who has been with the franchise since Ocarina of Time.

While details on Tears of the Kingdom are still sparse, we know that it will be an open-world RPG in the same vein as Breath of the Wild. The game’s story and narrative state of affairs, specifically surrounding the characters Link, Zelda, and Ganon, is still shrouded in mystery.

Nintendo didn’t share any additional details on what we should specifically expect from the gameplay showcase. We’ve gotten glimpses at Tears of the Kingdom gameplay in past trailers, showing Link’s new abilities, weapons, and traversal methods. With Hyrule being such an expansive open world, we’re curious to see what section of the game the ten-minute showcase will focus on.

The last Nintendo Direct gave us a decent look at the upcoming Zelda game, which we put under the magnifying glass to carefully examine the fine details. You can expect to read about whatever is featured in this week’s showcase right here on Shacknews. For everything you need to know about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the lead-up to its May 12 release date, we have you taken care of.