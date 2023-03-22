Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

King Arthur: Legends Rise is Kabam's new squad-based RPG built on UE5

During the Epic Games' State of Unreal event, a new King Arthur game built in Unreal Engine 5 was revealed.
Donovan Erskine
1

Unreal Engine 5 is the latest iteration of Epic Games’ video game engine. Since its launch, the company has continued to improve it and make ith the best possible tool for video game development. During the State of Unreal keynote at GDC 2023, Epic Games showed off how other developers are using Unreal Engine to make their games. It was here that Kabam revealed King Arthur: Legends Rise, a new RPG built in Unreal Engine 5.

The first look at King Arthur: Legends Rise debuted during Epic Games’ State of Unreal keynote at GDC. In this squad-based RPG, “Players will adventure through Camelot and beyond with an ever-growing roster of knights, mages, and rogues, and battle epic bosses and mythical monsters in visually stunning combat.”

King Arthur: Legends Rise will be available for PC and mobile devices, and will feature crossplay and cross-progression between the two platforms. "We are thrilled that Kabam has chosen Unreal Engine 5 to build their great-looking squad-based RPG for mobile and PC," said Tim Sweeney Founder and CEO of Epic Games.”

Some of the features highlighted for King Arthur: Legends Rise are a “dark and mysterious” campaign that follows a young King Arthur. Players will be able to create a roster of fighters that includes Wizards, Knights, and other medieval staples.

There is no current release date for King Arthur: Legends Rise, but news on that front is expected to come later this year. It was just one announcement out of Epic Games’ State of Unreal keynote at GDC. For all of your GDC 2023 news, Shacknews has you covered.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

