King Arthur: Legends Rise is Kabam's new squad-based RPG built on UE5 During the Epic Games' State of Unreal event, a new King Arthur game built in Unreal Engine 5 was revealed.

Unreal Engine 5 is the latest iteration of Epic Games’ video game engine. Since its launch, the company has continued to improve it and make ith the best possible tool for video game development. During the State of Unreal keynote at GDC 2023, Epic Games showed off how other developers are using Unreal Engine to make their games. It was here that Kabam revealed King Arthur: Legends Rise, a new RPG built in Unreal Engine 5.

The first look at King Arthur: Legends Rise debuted during Epic Games’ State of Unreal keynote at GDC. In this squad-based RPG, “Players will adventure through Camelot and beyond with an ever-growing roster of knights, mages, and rogues, and battle epic bosses and mythical monsters in visually stunning combat.”

King Arthur: Legends Rise



An all-new squad-based collection RPG featuring an immersive story, intense squad battles, and exciting explorable environments set in a breathtaking reimagined Arthurian world.



King Arthur: Legends Rise will be available for PC and mobile devices, and will feature crossplay and cross-progression between the two platforms. "We are thrilled that Kabam has chosen Unreal Engine 5 to build their great-looking squad-based RPG for mobile and PC," said Tim Sweeney Founder and CEO of Epic Games.”

Some of the features highlighted for King Arthur: Legends Rise are a “dark and mysterious” campaign that follows a young King Arthur. Players will be able to create a roster of fighters that includes Wizards, Knights, and other medieval staples.

There is no current release date for King Arthur: Legends Rise, but news on that front is expected to come later this year. It was just one announcement out of Epic Games’ State of Unreal keynote at GDC. For all of your GDC 2023 news, Shacknews has you covered.