Watch the State of Unreal keynote here Here's how you can watch Epic Games' State of Unreal keynote at GDC.

Epic Games is one of the most influential companies in the video game industry. Even if you remove revolutionary games like Fortnite and Gears of War from its track record, Unreal Engine is the foundation that so many beloved games are built on. With Unreal Engine 5 being the latest iteration of the company’s engine, Epic Games will soon hold its State of Unreal event to share updates on the engine as well as some projects being designed within it. If you’d like to watch the keynote yourself, we’ll show you how.

Watch the State of Unreal GDC 2023 keynote here

Epic Games’ State of Unreal keynote will take place on March 22, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET. It’s happening at GDC (Game Developer’s Conference) in San Francisco, but will also be streamed on the Unreal Engine YouTube and Twitch channels. The keynote is scheduled to last for an hour. Epic Games provided a brief description of what audiences can expect from the State of Unreal event.

Get a glimpse at what’s in store for the future of game development as the Epic Games team heads to the stage with talented partners. Get ready for a first look at some new projects, dive into the latest tech, and hear more about the future of the Epic ecosystem.

Epic Games has many partners building games in Unreal Engine, so it’s likely that we’ll get a fresh look at new games being designed within the engine. Audiences will also be curious to see how the technology is being implemented into Epic’s own titles. An overhauled version of Fortnite’s Creative mode is expected to release soon, putting the tools of Unreal Engine 5 in the hands of players. There has also been speculation that Rocket League will soon come to the latest iteration of Unreal Engine.