How to get Luminescent Precision & Viral Celebration - Destiny 2

Pick up special Destiny-themed SteelSeries products to get the Luminescent Precision emblem and Viral Celebration emote.
Rise of Bacon
Bungie x SteelSeries
2

Play enough Destiny 2 and your eye may have been caught by the Luminescent Precision and Viral Celebration emblem and emote. These unique cosmetics are thanks to a collaboration between Bungie and SteelSeries. Here’s how you can get your hands on the exclusive emblem and Exotic emote.

Bungie x SteelSeries emblem & emote

The Luminescent Precision emblem

The Bungie x SteelSeries collaboration includes brand new Destiny-themed gear to help take on the Shadow Legion. There are three pieces to collect which include:

  • SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Lightfall Edition Headset
  • SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Lightfall Edition Mouse
  • SteelSeries Qck Prism Lightfall Edition Mousepad

You can purchase each item individually or as a bundle that contains all three. Each item contains the emote and emblem.

Where to purchase the Bungie x SteelSeries loot

All items in this collaboration can be found on both the Bungie and SteelSeries online stores. Stock tends to sell out pretty swiftly, so those that want to pick up some hardware should do so. If the products are out of stock, sign up to be notified when more arrives.

If you’re excited about the in-game loot, this is the website description:

  • Includes exclusive Destiny 2 "Luminescent Precision" in-game emblem code & Destiny 2 “Viral Celebration” emote printed on card and delivered with physical item.

This confirms that the in-game bonuses are granted upon receipt of the items unlike offers in the past where they are included on an email.  

How to redeem your rewards

The code redeem page on Bungie.net

If you are lucky enough to pick up this great gear, here’s how to redeem your rewards to show off in-game

  1. Please visit Bungie.net and log into your bungie.net account, or create a new account.
  2. Navigate to the Redeem Codes section found under your profile picture
  3. Enter the unique 9-digit code and click the “REDEEM” button.
  4. The code you entered will be automatically applied to all your account’s linked platforms.
  5. Follow the instructions on the website after code verification to pick up your item in-game.

With the codes entered, you’ll find your Luminescent Precision and Viral Celebration items next time you load into Destiny 2. If you don’t see them, try closing and relaunching the game. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more info on limited edition emblems.

Contributing Editor

RiseOfBacon is a Redditor, vinyl collector, craft beer enthusiast, and lover of all things sports and gaming. Most frequently seen on r/DestinyTheGame either posting guides or in the comment section offering tips, advice, and sharing stories of Destiny triumphs and god roll chasing. Catch up with him on Reddit or Twitter using @RiseOfBacon to talk all things Destiny2.

