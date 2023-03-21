Pax East 2023 dates, schedule & livestreams Everything you need to know about PAX East 2023.

PAX East is the annual gaming convention that allows fans to go hands-on with upcoming games from AAA and indie developers. Once again taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, PAX East is going down this week. If you’re interested in keeping up with the event, we’ll help you find the schedule, livestream, and everything else you need to know about PAX East 2023.

PAX East 2023 dates



Source: Shacknews

PAX East 2023 will occur between March 23 and 26, 2023. The event is again being produced by ReedPop and will take place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Where to watch PAX East 2023

While the show floor and demos will be an exclusive treat for those attending PAX East in-person, there are several livestreams being held throughout the event. Panels will be broadcasted across three Twitch channels: PAX, PAX2, and PAX3. There are also tournaments being held at the PAX Arena booth, which can be viewed on the PAX Arena Twitch channel.

PAX East 2023 schedule

The PAX East 2023 schedule is listed in its entirety on the PAX East website. It shows every single event taking place over the four-day event, as well as their time and location. The schedule can be filtered by date, category, and location. It’s a good tool to bookmark as ReedPop will update the schedule as events move around and change over the course of PAX East. The schedule also lists the guests and streaming channels for events where applicable.

That’s everything you need to know about PAX East, including dates, schedule, and livestreams. Whether you’re attending the event in person or watching from home, that information should help you keep up with everything going down in Boston.