Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Microsoft is building its own mobile app store

Phil Spencer says Microsoft's mobile app store could launch next year.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

The mobile gaming storefront business has largely been a two-horse race between Apple and Google for many years, but a new competitor may soon enter the fray. While Microsoft is currently preoccupied with completing its massive acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company is also looking at its next big play. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed that Microsoft is working on its own mobile games store, and that it could launch as soon as next year.

Phil Spencer was speaking at GDC (Game Developer’s Conference) in San Francisco when he talked about Microsoft’s plan to introduce its own app store for mobile games, as reported by the Financial Times. As a result of the new Digital Markets Act in the EU, which goes into effect in March 2024, Apple and Google will have to allow app stores owned by other companies on their platforms. This is where Microsoft’s new store will come in.

A list of Activision Blizzard franchises and properties.

Source: Activision Blizzard

“We want to be in a position to offer Xbox and content from both us and our third-party partners across any screen where somebody would want to play,” Spencer said. “Today, we can’t do that on mobile devices but we want to build towards a world that we think will be coming where those devices are opened up.”

Spencer also talks about Microsoft’s previous lack in regard to the mobile gaming industry. This is where things tie into its pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which includes King, one of the most prolific mobile developers and publishers. Microsoft is specifically waiting for its deal to go through before pushing forward with its mobile app store.

If Microsoft does indeed acquire Activision Blizzard and open up its own mobile games store, it will be interesting to see how it competes with Apple and Google. As we await more details, keep it locked to our Microsoft topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    March 21, 2023 7:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Microsoft is building its own mobile app store

    • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 21, 2023 7:48 AM

      EU strikes again "in March 2024, Apple and Google will have to allow app stores owned by other companies on their platforms" Was wondering how this was going to work.

      Wonder if that means you can have a different store on a console though as well at some point?

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 21, 2023 9:14 AM

      This time it'll work guys.

Hello, Meet Lola