Microsoft is building its own mobile app store Phil Spencer says Microsoft's mobile app store could launch next year.

The mobile gaming storefront business has largely been a two-horse race between Apple and Google for many years, but a new competitor may soon enter the fray. While Microsoft is currently preoccupied with completing its massive acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company is also looking at its next big play. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed that Microsoft is working on its own mobile games store, and that it could launch as soon as next year.

Phil Spencer was speaking at GDC (Game Developer’s Conference) in San Francisco when he talked about Microsoft’s plan to introduce its own app store for mobile games, as reported by the Financial Times. As a result of the new Digital Markets Act in the EU, which goes into effect in March 2024, Apple and Google will have to allow app stores owned by other companies on their platforms. This is where Microsoft’s new store will come in.



Source: Activision Blizzard

“We want to be in a position to offer Xbox and content from both us and our third-party partners across any screen where somebody would want to play,” Spencer said. “Today, we can’t do that on mobile devices but we want to build towards a world that we think will be coming where those devices are opened up.”

Spencer also talks about Microsoft’s previous lack in regard to the mobile gaming industry. This is where things tie into its pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which includes King, one of the most prolific mobile developers and publishers. Microsoft is specifically waiting for its deal to go through before pushing forward with its mobile app store.

If Microsoft does indeed acquire Activision Blizzard and open up its own mobile games store, it will be interesting to see how it competes with Apple and Google. As we await more details, keep it locked to our Microsoft topic page.