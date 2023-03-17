Marvel Snap outlines Conquest Mode and Token Shop revamp in 2023 roadmap update Second Dinner has shared changes coming to Marvel Snap's economy and card acquisition process.

As Marvel Snap continues to grow and evolve, developer Second Dinner has been making changes and adding new features to the game. With us well into 2023, the developer has provided a new update on its content roadmap. In the latest update, Second Dinner reveals that Marvel Snap will receive changes to its card acquisition process, Token Shop, and a new competitive mode.

Marvel Snap recently tweeted an updated version of its 2023 roadmap. The news section within the actual game features a blog post with a plethora of additional details. This includes an improvement to how players acquire cards. Second Dinner is increasing the number of Tokens that players who aren’t Series 3 complete earn from Collector’s Reserves. In the future, players will receive between 200 and 600 Tokens from Collector’s Reserves, a change from the previous 100. When a player completes a Card Series, Collector’s Reserves that would have previously contained a card will instead reward 100 Tokens.



Source: Second Dinner

The Token Shop was originally introduced as an additional way to earn new cards, and Second Dinner will revamp how this works in a future patch. The Token Shop will receive a Weekly Spotlight section, where new Series 5 cards will be featured for a week after their release. There will also be separate sections for Series 4/5 cards and Ultimate Variants. Players that are not Series 3 complete will be able to claim one free Series 3 card per month.

Second Dinner also unveiled Conquest Mode, a new competitive mode coming to Marvel Snap later this year. Conquest Mode takes the Battle Mode format and lets players duke it out against randoms online. In Conquest Mode, players compete to progress through different leagues. Winning three consecutive matches allows them to earn tickets to enter the next league. After winning games, players will receive medals, a currency that can be used to buy exclusive rewards from the Conquest Shop.

The changes to Token acquisition is coming in next week’s patch, while the revamped Token Shop is set to roll out in April. Conquest Mode is currently on track to be released in June. For more Marvel Snap updates, stick with Shacknews.