Microsoft 365 Copilot is an AI-powered Office tool Copilot can create Powerpoints, summarize meetings, and paraphrase emails.

Today, Microsoft held its conference about the future of productivity and business with AI. During the event, the company unveiled Microsoft 365 Copilot, its AI-powered tool for Microsoft Office’s suite of apps and services. Microsoft hopes that Copilot can make workflow more streamlined and convenient. Powerpoint, Teams, and Outlook are a few of the apps that have been highlighted as having Copilot integration.

During Microsoft’s AI presentation, it showed off the many ways that it looks to implement Copilot into its existing Office ecosystem. With Powerpoint, users can provide instructions to the AI on what kind of presentations to build. Users can supply the AI with additional files to provide information for it to use in the report. You can then have Copilot rewrite certain parts of the presentation to be more friendly, informative, or concise.



Source: Microsoft

With Teams, Microsoft is hoping that Copilot can revolutionize the way people view meetings. The company boasts that users will be able to skip meetings entirely if they have a scheduling conflict, as they can assign Copilot to listen in and send them a bulleted summary of what was discussed. For meetings that users do attend, Copilot will provide live feedback about the meeting. This includes recapping certain talking points and summarizing how people feel about certain aspects of the company.

Microsoft also showed off Copilot integration in its email service, Outlook. Copilot can paraphrase emails and present them in a way that shows users the most important information. It also provides users with multiple ways to respond to an email depending on tone and mood. Copilot will also work on mobile devices.

Microsoft didn’t share when Copilot will be in the hands of the public, but we learned a lot about its plans to lean heavily on AI for its future innovation. For more on how tech companies are adopting artificial intelligence, stick with Shacknews.