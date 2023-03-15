Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Samsung is building the world's largest chip factory in South Korea for $228 billion

The new facility will be the world's largest semiconductor complex.
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
2

Samsung is one of the biggest tech companies on the planet. Based in South Korea, the brand’s offerings span from smartphones, to televisions, audio equipment, and a lot more. Like other major players in the tech industry, its production habits revolve around the availability of semiconductors. As part of a major expansion, Samsung will invest $228 billion into building a new semiconductor facility, which will be the largest in the world.

Samsung announced this week that it would spend 300 trillion Korean Won ($228 billion USD) to develop a massive chip factory in South Korea, as CNBC reported. The spending will happen over the better part of two decades, wrapping up in 2042. When it’s all said and done, this new chip factory will be the biggest in the world. A spokesperson for Yoon Suk-yeol, the president of South Korea, shared a statement about Samsung’s ambitious new plan.

A stack of three Galaxy S22 phones.

Source: Samsung

The availability of semiconductors, or the lack thereof over the past few years, have been arguably the biggest ongoing issue in the technology industry. Production and supply were severely hampered by the pandemic, and its global impact is well documented here on Shacknews. Samsung has been one of the many companies forced to navigate the chip shortages, and is looking to help alleviate the issue with this new complex in South Korea.

As plans begin to developer Samsung’s massive new chip factory, we’ll be watching closely to see how it impacts the company’s business. For more on the tech giant, be sure to bookmark our Samsung topic page.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

