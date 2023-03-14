GDC 2023 panel & conference schedule Here is the schedule of panels and events at GDC 2023.

The Game Developers Conference, better known as GDC, will take place from March 20 - March 24, 2023. Taking place in San Francisco, California, GDC features a plethora of panels and eventswith developers and other members of the video game industry. There’s a lot going on, and we can help you keep up with it all with the GDC 2023 schedule.

GDC 2023 conference schedule



Source: Axios

The full schedule for GDC 2023 is available on the event’s website. There are an incredible amount of panels happening over the weekend, so we’ll be highlighting the ones that stand out the most below.

Title Date/Time Session Format Speakers AI Summit: The Dimensional Curse of AAA Game Balancing: Data-Efficient and Robust Reinforcement Learning Mar. 20 at 9:30 a.m. PT Lecture Edgar Handy Animation Summit: Animation in God of War: Ragnarok Mar. 20 at 9:30 a.m. PT Panel Bruno Velazquez, David Gibson, Mehdi Yssef, Erica Pinto Game Narrative Summit: Creating a Living World in Horizon Forbidden West Mar. 20 at 9:30 a.m. PT Lecture Espen Sogn Tools Summit: How Fortnite Designers Made Their Own Tools Mar. 20 at 10:50 a.m. PT Lecture Eric Carter Fair Play Summit: Why Care About Wholesome Games Anyway? Mar. 21 at 9:30 a.m. PT Panel Victoria Tran, Jenny Windom, Matthew Taylor, James Tillman, and Esmee Van't Hoff Level Design Summit: Benefits of Missing Out: What Cyberpunk 2077 Taught us About Non-linear Level Design Mar. 21 at 1:20 p.m. PT Lecture Miles Toast GDC 101 Mar. 21 at 5 p.m. PT Special Event Brandon Sheffield Being an Effective Ally Roundtable Mar. 22 at 9 a.m. PT Roundtable Josh Samuels Creating Playable Horror in The Dark Pictures Anthology Mar. 22 at 9 a.m. PT Lecture Tom Heaton The State of Unreal Mar. 22 at 9:30 a.m. PT Sponsored Session Tim Sweeney The Many Dimensions of Kirby Mar. 22 at 10:30 a.m. PT Lecture Shinya Kumazaki, Tatsuya Kamiyama Designing Marvel Snap Mar. 22 at 3:30 p.m. PT Lecture Ben Brode Games as Cultural Representation Roundtable Mar. 23 at 4 p.m. PT Lecture Charly Harbord How a Three-eyed Horse Changed Meme Marketing Forever Mar. 24 at 11:30 a.m. PT Lecture Natalie Puchalski

That’s the schedule for GDC 2023, with some highlights if you’re looking for the most interesting panels and events. While GDC isn’t a showcase event like E3 or even PAX, it’s where a lot of industry professionals talk about plans for the future and new technology in gaming. If there is any major news out of GDC 2023, you can expect to read about it here on Shacknews.