Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

GDC 2023 panel & conference schedule

Here is the schedule of panels and events at GDC 2023.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
GDC
1

The Game Developers Conference, better known as GDC, will take place from March 20 - March 24, 2023. Taking place in San Francisco, California, GDC features a plethora of panels and eventswith developers and other members of the video game industry. There’s a lot going on, and we can help you keep up with it all with the GDC 2023 schedule.

GDC 2023 conference schedule

The GDC sign at the event.

Source: Axios

The full schedule for GDC 2023 is available on the event’s website. There are an incredible amount of panels happening over the weekend, so we’ll be highlighting the ones that stand out the most below.

Title Date/Time Session Format Speakers
AI Summit: The Dimensional Curse of AAA Game Balancing: Data-Efficient and Robust Reinforcement Learning Mar. 20 at 9:30 a.m. PT Lecture Edgar Handy
Animation Summit: Animation in God of War: Ragnarok Mar. 20 at 9:30 a.m. PT Panel Bruno Velazquez, David Gibson, Mehdi Yssef, Erica Pinto
Game Narrative Summit: Creating a Living World in Horizon Forbidden West Mar. 20 at 9:30 a.m. PT Lecture Espen Sogn
Tools Summit: How Fortnite Designers Made Their Own Tools Mar. 20 at 10:50 a.m. PT Lecture Eric Carter
Fair Play Summit: Why Care About Wholesome Games Anyway? Mar. 21 at 9:30 a.m. PT Panel Victoria Tran, Jenny Windom, Matthew Taylor, James Tillman, and Esmee Van't Hoff
Level Design Summit: Benefits of Missing Out: What Cyberpunk 2077 Taught us About Non-linear Level Design Mar. 21 at 1:20 p.m. PT Lecture Miles Toast
GDC 101 Mar. 21 at 5 p.m. PT Special Event Brandon Sheffield
Being an Effective Ally Roundtable Mar. 22 at 9 a.m. PT Roundtable Josh Samuels
Creating Playable Horror in The Dark Pictures Anthology Mar. 22 at 9 a.m. PT Lecture Tom Heaton
The State of Unreal Mar. 22 at 9:30 a.m. PT Sponsored Session Tim Sweeney
The Many Dimensions of Kirby Mar. 22 at 10:30 a.m. PT Lecture Shinya Kumazaki, Tatsuya Kamiyama
Designing Marvel Snap Mar. 22 at 3:30 p.m. PT Lecture Ben Brode
Games as Cultural Representation Roundtable Mar. 23 at 4 p.m. PT Lecture Charly Harbord
How a Three-eyed Horse Changed Meme Marketing Forever Mar. 24 at 11:30 a.m. PT Lecture Natalie Puchalski

That’s the schedule for GDC 2023, with some highlights if you’re looking for the most interesting panels and events. While GDC isn’t a showcase event like E3 or even PAX, it’s where a lot of industry professionals talk about plans for the future and new technology in gaming. If there is any major news out of GDC 2023, you can expect to read about it here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola