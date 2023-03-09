Watch the March 2023 Capcom Spotlight here Here's how you can watch the Capcom Spotlight showcase.

Capcom has quite the line-up set for 2023, with Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6 alone launching within the next three months. Add on top of that the fact the company also has titles like Exoprimal and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, and it’s shaping up to be a massive year for the developer and publisher. Capcom will share additional details about its upcoming slate of video games in a showcase today. If you’re interested in seeing it for yourself, we’ll show you how to watch the March 2023 Capcom Spotlight.

Watch the March 2023 Capcom Spotlight here

The Capcom Spotlight will take place on March 9, 2023. The pre-show begins at 2:10 p.m. PT/5:10 p.m. ET, and the main show will kick off at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcasted on the Capcom Twitch channel, which you can view using the stream embed above.

Capcom has now shared how long its showcase will run, but we do have a solid idea of what to expect. Resident Evil 4 Remake, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective have all been confirmed to appear during the stream. We’ll hopefully get a look at new gameplay and perhaps some release information for the games that don’t have them.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is the closest game to release, hitting shelves at the end of the month. With a lot of details already revealed about the game, it will be interesting to see if Capcom has any surprises up its sleeves.

That’s how you can watch the March 2023 Capcom Spotlight. If you aren’t able to tune in, no need to worry. We here at Shacknews will be watching, and you can expect to read all of the news out of the event on our topic page dedicated to Capcom.