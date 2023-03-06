Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Twitter error code 467 prevents users from opening links

Both internal and external Twitter links appear to be down due to error code 467.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Twitter
7

Twitter has seen a series of minor and major issues hit the platform over the past several months, and the newest one might be the most impactful on the user experience. Twitter links are broken. Users cannot open any links shared on Twitter, and external links that take users to Twitter don’t appear to be working either. It’s not clear what’s causing the issue, but the error message is pointing to error code 467 as the guilty party.

Twitter HQ in San Francisco.

Source: Getty Images

It was not long ago that Twitter users began to notice an error when trying to open links on the platform. This includes links in tweets, bios, and everywhere else. The following error code is being displayed when users attempt to open links on Twitter:

{"errors":[{"message":"Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information","code":467}]}.

In a tweet, Twitter Support shares an update on the ongoing situation.

Professor Ethan Mollick shared his own personal insight on the situation, stating that the issue may be a result of Twitter’s internal link shortener. Every link on Twitter has been shortened to a https://t.co link. Only Twitter’s systems know where the link goes. If these systems ever go down, its link rot at scale.”

We’re following the ongoing situation with Twitter error code 467 and the inability to open links on the platform and will update this article with new information as we learn it.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola