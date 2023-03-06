Twitter error code 467 prevents users from opening links Both internal and external Twitter links appear to be down due to error code 467.

Twitter has seen a series of minor and major issues hit the platform over the past several months, and the newest one might be the most impactful on the user experience. Twitter links are broken. Users cannot open any links shared on Twitter, and external links that take users to Twitter don’t appear to be working either. It’s not clear what’s causing the issue, but the error message is pointing to error code 467 as the guilty party.



Source: Getty Images

It was not long ago that Twitter users began to notice an error when trying to open links on the platform. This includes links in tweets, bios, and everywhere else. The following error code is being displayed when users attempt to open links on Twitter:

{"errors":[{"message":"Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information","code":467}]}.

In a tweet, Twitter Support shares an update on the ongoing situation.

Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.

Professor Ethan Mollick shared his own personal insight on the situation, stating that the issue may be a result of Twitter’s internal link shortener. Every link on Twitter has been shortened to a https://t.co link. Only Twitter’s systems know where the link goes. If these systems ever go down, its link rot at scale.”

We’re following the ongoing situation with Twitter error code 467 and the inability to open links on the platform and will update this article with new information as we learn it.