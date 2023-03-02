Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Marvel Snap Days of Future Past season adds Nimrod, Kitty Pryde, and more

Second Dinner has confirmed new cards, locations, and cosmetics coming in the next Marvel Snap season.
Donovan Erskine
With February coming to a close, the next Marvel Snap season is on the Horizon. The X-Men and their adversaries are taking center stage as Days of Future Past is the March season theme. In a new Developer Update, the Second Dinner team outlines the next batch of card, variants, and locations coming to Marvel Snap.

The Days of Future Past Developer Diary was posted on the Marvel Snap YouTube trailer earlier today. With the X-Men and the Sentinels stepping into the spotlight, there is a lot of new content on the way. Here are all of the new cards coming to Marvel Snap next season:

  • Nimrod (5/5): When this is destroyed, add a copy to each location.
  • Kitty Pryde (1/0): You can return this to your hand to gain +2 Power.
  • Master Mold (2/2): On Reveal: Add 2 sentinels to your opponents hand.
  • Negasonic Teenage Warhead (3/4): After any card is played here, destroy this card and that card.

Nimrod will be the Season Pass card, rewarded to at Tier 1 for players that purchase the Premium Pass ($9.99 USD). The rest of the new cards will be weekly Series 5 releases throughout March. The new season will also add some new locations to the game, here’s what Second Dinner has confirmed:

  • Orchis Forge: After you play a card here, add a Sentinel to your hand.
  • Krakoa: On Turn 5, takes over and plays both players’ cards for them.
  • Asteroid M: After you play a 3 or 4-cost card, move it here.

The Season Pass also includes new variants for Sentinel and Wolverine. While Second Dinner doesn’t provide a start date in the video, Marvel Snap’s Days of Future Past season is expected to begin on March 6, 2023. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on Marvel Snap.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

