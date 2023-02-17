How to merge your WiiU and 3DS eShop balances to Nintendo Switch The 3DS and WiiU eShops are closing soon, here's how to transfer your funds to Switch.

On March 27, 2023, Nintendo sill shut down the WiiU and 3DS eShops, meaning players will no longer be able to digitally purchase games for those platforms. While some players are scrambling to spend the last of their funds on games they want to keep from the shops, others would rather bring that balance with them to a modern system. If you find yourself in the latter, we can show you how to merge your WiiU and Nintendo 3DS eShop balances on the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Nintendo

To transfer the funds from your WiiU and 3DS eShop balances to the Switch, you will first need to link your Nintendo Network ID to your Nintendo account. This can be done on the account page of Nintendo’s website. Once this is done, you can merge your balances either on the Nintendo Switch eShop or on the account page of Nintendo’s website.

To merge your funds on Nintendo Switch, open the eShop app and sign into your account. Select your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and then choose “Merge Funds from Nintendo 3DS/Wii U.” Follow the on-screen instructions and then select “Merge Funds.”

To merge your funds on Nintendo’s website, sign into your account and select the Shop menu from the list of options on the left-hand side of the screen. Select the “Merge Funds” option. If you don’t see that option, that means you have not linked your Nintendo Network ID and your Nintendo account.

Merging your funds will allow you to transfer funds from the 3DS and WiiU to the Switch. Since the older eShops will be permanently closing soon, those funds won’t be of any use after next month. For more helpful Nintendo Switch guides, you can count on Shacknews.