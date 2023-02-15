Watch the Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood grand opening celebration here Here's where you can watch the Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood grand opening celebration.

After opening in Japan in early 2021, fans in the western hemisphere have been patiently waiting for Super Nintendo World to expand to other regions. After several years of construction, the next park is set to open this week at Universal Studios Hollywood in California. To commemorate the event, Universal Studios is holding a grand opening celebration. Not exclusive to in-person attendees, this ceremony will be streamed live for audiences worldwide. We’ll show you how to watch the Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood grand opening celebration.

Watch the Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood grand opening celebration here



Source: Universal Studios

The Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood grand opening celebration will be streamed on the Universal Studios Facebook page. The ceremony will begin on February 15, 2023, at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET.

It’s not clear what exactly will happen during the opening celebration ceremony. That said, it’s likely that we’ll be given a virtual tour around the park, getting a look at the Nintendo-themed amusement park. We know that the park features a Mario Kart ride, food themed around the Mushroom Kingdom, and plenty of Nintendo merchandise to take home.

Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood will officially open to the public on February 17, 2023. The grand opening celebration will take place a couple of days before that, allowing a limited audience, including press, to get an early preview of the park. Shacknews Senior Editor Ozzie Mejia recently attended the new Hollywood park and shared his thoughts with our readers.

That’s how you can watch the Super Nintendo World Universal Studios Hollywood grand opening celebration. While it may not be the same as going in-person, it’s a nice consolation for players that can’t make the trip to Hollywood any time soon. For more updates on Super Nintendo World, including the upcoming park in Orlando, stick with us here on Shacknews.