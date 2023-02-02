Overwatch 2 gets Antarctica Peninsula map in Season 3 The Antarctica Peninsula is Overwatch 2's icy new map.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 will begin later this month, bringing about the latest batch of content in the hero shooter. In addition to a new Battle Pass full of fresh cosmetic items, there is also a new map in the next season. Antarctica Peninsula takes players to the frigid north, and we got to learn more about what players can expect ahead of its release.

Blizzard shared details about Overwatch 2’s Antarctica Peninsula map with Shacknews prior to its launch in Season 3. Set in the icy northern continent, this marks the franchise’s first return to such a setting in several years. Antarctica Peninsula is a Control map, and developers believe that Overwatch 2’s 5v5 format will offer unique challenges for players. In screenshots of the map, we see an Overwatch base, indoor and outdoor areas, and a ship lodged in ice.



Source: Blizzard

Fans of Overwatch know that most of the game’s maps have narrative ties to one or more heroes. That remains the case with Antarctica Peninsula, which has connections to Mei’s origins. In addition to that, it was also one that the designers were fairly passionate about. It’s a region that they felt had a lot of potential in the Overwatch universe, and they’ve been kicking around ideas as to how to execute it for quite some time.

There were also some unique technical challenges with creating Antarctica Peninsula. The developers told us that icy terrains and textures are difficult to do in games, which created some extra hurdles during the development process. Players will notice a lot of fun details in the map, such as penguins roaming around, and the beautiful northern lights.

It won’t be long until players have the chance to check out Antarctica Peninsula for themselves, as it will be available when Overwatch 2 Season 3 kicks off next week.