Sony to stop offering PlayStation Plus Collection to PS5 owners in May

The PlayStation Plus Collection offered games at no additional cost to PS5 owners.
Donovan Erskine
Naughty Dog
1

When the PS5 launched, Sony created the PlayStation Plus Collection as a means to offer games like Uncharted 4 and God of War at no additional cost to PS Plus subscribers. While this offer has been standing since the November 2020 launch of the console, it will soon come to an end. Sony has announced that it will stop offering the PlayStation Plus Collection to PS5 owners on May 9.

Sony announced the removal of its PlayStation Plus in a recent blog post highlighting new titles coming to PS Plus in February, including Evil Dead: The Game and Mafia 3: The Definitive Edition. And the end of the post, the company leaves a note about the future of the PS Plus Collection.

The protagonist on a motor cycle in Days Gone.

Source: PlayStation Studios

The PS Plus Collection offered a slew of popular PS4 titles, though they could only be redeemed by PS Plus subscribers on the PS5. It was a way to build up your game library in the console’s early days. It included first-party hits like The Last of Us Remastered and Infamous Second Son, as well as popular third-party titles like Batman: Arkham Knight and Monster Hunter: World.

Although the PS Plus Collection will soon be gone, titles redeemed from it are yours to keep forever. With that in mind, be sure to log in and redeem the games you don’t want to miss out on before the PS Plus Collection disappears on May 9, 2023.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

