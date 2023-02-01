Sony to stop offering PlayStation Plus Collection to PS5 owners in May The PlayStation Plus Collection offered games at no additional cost to PS5 owners.

When the PS5 launched, Sony created the PlayStation Plus Collection as a means to offer games like Uncharted 4 and God of War at no additional cost to PS Plus subscribers. While this offer has been standing since the November 2020 launch of the console, it will soon come to an end. Sony has announced that it will stop offering the PlayStation Plus Collection to PS5 owners on May 9.

Sony announced the removal of its PlayStation Plus in a recent blog post highlighting new titles coming to PS Plus in February, including Evil Dead: The Game and Mafia 3: The Definitive Edition. And the end of the post, the company leaves a note about the future of the PS Plus Collection.



Source: PlayStation Studios

We also wanted to provide an update on the PlayStation Plus Collection that has been offered as a benefit to PlayStation Plus members on PS5 since 2020. On May 9 the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be offered. If you haven’t redeemed the titles in this collection yet, you can still do so until May 9, which will enable you to access those titles even after this date for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member.

The PS Plus Collection offered a slew of popular PS4 titles, though they could only be redeemed by PS Plus subscribers on the PS5. It was a way to build up your game library in the console’s early days. It included first-party hits like The Last of Us Remastered and Infamous Second Son, as well as popular third-party titles like Batman: Arkham Knight and Monster Hunter: World.

Although the PS Plus Collection will soon be gone, titles redeemed from it are yours to keep forever. With that in mind, be sure to log in and redeem the games you don’t want to miss out on before the PS Plus Collection disappears on May 9, 2023.