The Spawnies 2023 award winners

Here are the winners from the 2023 Spawnies.
Donovan Erskine
Spawn On Me
1

The Spawnies has wrapped its second annual show, celebrating the best games of the year. Hosts Kahlief Adams and Riana Manuel-Peña returned to do so once again, with some guests popping up along the way. With the second show in the rearview mirror, we can look back at all of the titles that won awards at The Spawnies this year.

The Spawnies took place on January 30, 2023. During the showcase, 13 awards were given away. Here are the games and teams that won them:

  • 6 Million Ways To Die Award (Best Shooter)
    • Splatoon 3
  • Snot Bubble Cry Award (Most Emotional / Narrative Game)
    • As Dusk Falls
  • On The Road Again Award (Best Ongoing Game)
    • Destiny 2
  • Indiepocalypse Award (Best Indie Game)
    • PowerWash Simulator
  • Turn Me Up Award (Best Music in a Game)
    • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Oh Snap! Award (Most Surprising Game)
    • Powerwash Simulator
  • Ease On Down The Road Award (Best Adventure Game)
    • Elden Ring
  • Jamiroquai Award (Best VR Game)
    • Moss: Book II
  • One Shining Moment Award (Best Sports Game)
    • Rollerdome
  • Brookago Heritage Award (Diversity Award)
    • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Be Water, My Friend (Best Fighting Game)
    • Sifu
  • Crystal Biscuit Award (Most Anticipated Upcoming Game)
    • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Cheddar Bay Biscuit Award (Best Game of the Year)
    • Horizon Forbidden West

Most notably, Horizon Forbidden West took home the show’s Game of the Year award. This is a contrast to most other awards shows (even here at Shacknews), where that achievement went to Elden Ring or God of War Ragnarok.

If you liked the unique spin that The Spawnies put on video game award shows, consider watching our interview with creator and co-host Kahlief Adams, where he talks about all of the hard work that goes into making the show a reality.

