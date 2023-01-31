Marvel Snap v11.18 patch notes alter Leader, buff Wolverine Leader gets a new ability and Wolverine gets stronger in the newest Marvel Snap update.

As January comes to an end, developer Second Dinner has dropped a new patch for Marvel Snap. This new update introduces Battle Mode, as well as some changes to Leader and Wolverine. Let’s get into the full list of changes in Marvel Snap v11.18.

Marvel Snap v11.18 patch notes



Source: Second Dinner

Here are the full patch notes for the Marvel Snap v11.18 update, as shared by Second Dinner:

Patch Highlights

New Feature: Friendly Battles! You can now play against friends via an in-game code. Tap the new “Game Modes” icon on the navigation bar and then tap “Friendly Battle” to get started!

General Updates

You can now change your name within the Avatar menu once every 30 days.

Zabu has been added to Series 5 in the Token Shop.

Updated Player Support conversations now have a red dot notification to let you know a response is waiting.

Audio

A Voice Over Volume slider has been added to the settings menu.

Art

Added new effects for Ghost Rider when there’s no card to play.

Balance Updates

Card Updates

Leader: [6/7] On Reveal: Copy all cards your opponent played to the location to the right, but on your side. Dev Note: Leader is a prominent “finisher” in the current Snap meta, and we're not happy with some of the card choices and play patterns he encourages, especially his strength against other cool 6-cost cards. We're changing Leader to only copy cards played at the location to his right, with more base Power to compensate. We hope that this change will reward clever predictions and reduce the frustration of playing against him.

Wolverine: [2/2] When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location with +2 Power. Dev Note: Wolverine sees virtually no play at the moment, which is a bummer given how iconic he is. We’re giving him a substantial buff to reward players for activating his effect and create new deckbuilding options at both low and high collection levels. Note: We have updated his text from “play” to “regenerate” to better reflect his gameplay functionality. This is purely a flavor and clarity choice.



Text-Only Updates:

In addition to Wolverine, a few cards use the word “play” in their text but don’t actually play anything. This small update aims to avoid players misinterpreting how these cards interact with triggers that specify playing a card: Hela Jubilee Sentry: Using more consistent language for similar effects.



Location Updates

Text-Only Updates to:

The Raft: Removing the word “draw” for accuracy.

Vibranium Mines: Removing “a card” for brevity.

Bug Fixes

Killmonger no longer has the incorrect translation in non-English languages.

[Android] Pinning a Token card then tapping the device Back button or ESC on PC should no longer un-pin the card.

[iOS] UI elements no longer clip with the card ability info at the bottom of a card when a card is focused.

Fixed an issue that could freeze the game when interacting with the Season Pass Spotlight Card.

Fixed several avatars that were not centered.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes allow cards other than Shocker to be removed from the deck during the deck edit tutorial.

News items should now show in date order.

Fixed an issue that caused some artist credits to clip out of the UI frames.

The Ping Ring should no longer show in the incorrect places in the Card Upgrade tutorial.

End Turn button should no longer switch between Turn 1, Turn 0, Turn 1 at the start of a match.

Murderworld no longer causes a delay at end of turn 3.

Maria Hill should no longer have a chance to spawn unreleased cards.

Fixed an issue where Wakanda’s VFX could show in the wrong location if Mirror Dimension turned into Wakanda.

Vormir’s text should no longer grey out when the opponent plays a card there but you haven’t yet.

Armor’s VFX disappear correctly if Isle of Silence spawns at her location after she’s already active there.

[iOS] Season Pass splash screen UI should no longer clip under notches.

Ebony Maw’s VFX should now move when the card moves.

Fixed an issue with Odin/Absorbing Man that could cause turns to take too long.

Updated the Fast Forward VFX so it appears with correct VFX on Android.

Improved the UX of moving a card to Cloak’s location for the first card you move when Cloak activates.

Updated a Venom and She-Hulk variant avatar that were not correctly aligned with the background.

[Windows] Mousing over variant or upgrade buttons on the card detail view no longer highlights both buttons together.

[Windows] The Filter menu no longer displays fullscreen instead of to the right side of the UI.

[Localization] Fixed multiple missing/incorrect translations.

That’s the full list of patch notes in Marvel Snap v11.18. As the card battler continues to grow and evolve, stick with Shacknews for all of your Marvel Snap needs.