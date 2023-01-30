How many levels are in Hi-Fi Rush?
Here's how many levels there are in Hi-Fi Rush.
With Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks delivered an experience unlike anything they’ve done before. The vibrant and upbeat energy of Hi-Fi Rush is a stark contrast to titles like Ghostwire Tokyo and The Evil Within. As players make their way through the new adventure, they’ll likely wonder how many levels the game has in store. If you’re one of those players, we’ll show you how many levels there are in Hi-Fi Rush.
There are 12 levels in Hi-Fi Rush. Referred to as Tracks, each level features enemies to fight and a unique visual theme. Most of them include a powerful boss that must be defeated in order to progress to the next level. Here are the titles of all 12 levels in Hi-Fi Rush:
- Track 1: A Fresh Start
- Track 2: Power Up
- Track 3: Trail by (Volcanic) Fire
- Track 4: Less Budget, More Problems
- Track 5: Breakin’ Out
- Track 6: L.I.F.T. Me Up
- Track 7: The Climb
- Track 8: A History Lesson
- Track 9: Take the Stage
- Track 10: A Masterplan
- Track 11: The Needle Drop
- Track 12: Curate the Future
Each level in Hi-Fi Rush will take somewhere between 45 minutes to an hour to complete. Of course, your mileage may vary if you decide to spend a little time looking for collectibles or exploring every last corner of the world.
Now that you know there are 12 levels in Hi-Fi Rush, you can have a better idea of what you're signing yourself up for when you start playing.
Maybe it gets unlocked earlier but I wish it had a battle mode where you could revisit past battles and improve your score. It'd be a great way to work on scenarios that I had trouble with (eg how to maintain your combo when facing multiple shield and aerial dudes). I would also go back and replay each battle to get an S rating if I could.