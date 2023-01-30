Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

How many levels are in Hi-Fi Rush?

Here's how many levels there are in Hi-Fi Rush.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bethesda Softworks
3

With Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks delivered an experience unlike anything they’ve done before. The vibrant and upbeat energy of Hi-Fi Rush is a stark contrast to titles like Ghostwire Tokyo and The Evil Within. As players make their way through the new adventure, they’ll likely wonder how many levels the game has in store. If you’re one of those players, we’ll show you how many levels there are in Hi-Fi Rush.

How many levels are in Hi-Fi Rush?

Chai leaping into the sky in Hi-Fi Rush.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

There are 12 levels in Hi-Fi Rush. Referred to as Tracks, each level features enemies to fight and a unique visual theme. Most of them include a powerful boss that must be defeated in order to progress to the next level. Here are the titles of all 12 levels in Hi-Fi Rush:

  • Track 1: A Fresh Start
  • Track 2: Power Up
  • Track 3: Trail by (Volcanic) Fire
  • Track 4: Less Budget, More Problems
  • Track 5: Breakin’ Out
  • Track 6: L.I.F.T. Me Up
  • Track 7: The Climb
  • Track 8: A History Lesson
  • Track 9: Take the Stage
  • Track 10: A Masterplan
  • Track 11: The Needle Drop
  • Track 12: Curate the Future

Each level in Hi-Fi Rush will take somewhere between 45 minutes to an hour to complete. Of course, your mileage may vary if you decide to spend a little time looking for collectibles or exploring every last corner of the world.

Now that you know there are 12 levels in Hi-Fi Rush, you can have a better idea of what you’re signing yourself up for when you start playing. If you want to know how long it takes to beat the entirety of Hi-Fi Rush, we’ve got a guide for that as well. Stay with us here on Shacknews for more helpful information about Hi-Fi Rush.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola