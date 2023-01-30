How many levels are in Hi-Fi Rush? Here's how many levels there are in Hi-Fi Rush.

With Hi-Fi Rush, Tango Gameworks delivered an experience unlike anything they’ve done before. The vibrant and upbeat energy of Hi-Fi Rush is a stark contrast to titles like Ghostwire Tokyo and The Evil Within. As players make their way through the new adventure, they’ll likely wonder how many levels the game has in store. If you’re one of those players, we’ll show you how many levels there are in Hi-Fi Rush.

How many levels are in Hi-Fi Rush?



Source: Bethesda Softworks

There are 12 levels in Hi-Fi Rush. Referred to as Tracks, each level features enemies to fight and a unique visual theme. Most of them include a powerful boss that must be defeated in order to progress to the next level. Here are the titles of all 12 levels in Hi-Fi Rush:

Track 1: A Fresh Start

Track 2: Power Up

Track 3: Trail by (Volcanic) Fire

Track 4: Less Budget, More Problems

Track 5: Breakin’ Out

Track 6: L.I.F.T. Me Up

Track 7: The Climb

Track 8: A History Lesson

Track 9: Take the Stage

Track 10: A Masterplan

Track 11: The Needle Drop

Track 12: Curate the Future

Each level in Hi-Fi Rush will take somewhere between 45 minutes to an hour to complete. Of course, your mileage may vary if you decide to spend a little time looking for collectibles or exploring every last corner of the world.

Now that you know there are 12 levels in Hi-Fi Rush, you can have a better idea of what you’re signing yourself up for when you start playing. If you want to know how long it takes to beat the entirety of Hi-Fi Rush, we’ve got a guide for that as well. Stay with us here on Shacknews for more helpful information about Hi-Fi Rush.