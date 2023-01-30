How long to beat Hi-Fi Rush? Here's how long it will take you to complete Hi-Fi Rush.

Xbox shocked the gaming world when it revealed Hi-Fi Rush, the latest game from Tango Gameworks, during its inaugural Developer_Direct in January. After the impressive announcement trailer, the publisher really captured the gaming zeitgeist by revealing that the game would be released that day. As an Xbox Game Pass title, players worldwide are jumping in to see what this rhythm action game is all about. If you’re curious about how much of a commitment this will be, let’s look at how long it takes to beat Hi-Fi Rush.

How long to beat Hi-Fi Rush?

Source: Bethesda Softworks

Hi-Fi Rush will take approximately 8-12 hours to complete. This will strongly depend on your playstyle. If you’re the kind of player that just zips through levels, it’s likely that you’ll wrap up the story in single-digit hours. If you’re more of a perfectionist, or someone that’s not satisfied unless they’ve turned over every stone, your run will be much closer to the 12-hour mark. On the website HowLongToBeat, where gamers are polled on how long it takes to beat different games, Hi-Fi Rush is listed as taking 10.5 hours to beat if you’re just focusing on the main story.

Hi-Fi Rush follows the story of Chai, an aspiring musician, and his feline companion 808, as they fight back against an evil corporation after an experiment goes wrong. The game’s use of color and style is quite the departure from the studio most known for The Evil Within.

Falling within the 8-12 hour range, Hi-Fi Rush is a medium-sized game. It will likely take a few sittings to complete, but it's not one you have to worry about sinking countless hours into to see the credits roll. It’s the latest outing for Tango Gameworks, who previously developed Ghostwire Tokyo last year. For more on Hi-Fi Rush, stick with Shacknews.