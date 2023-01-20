Untapped.gg launches deck tracker for Marvel Snap Players can monitor their decks as well as destroyed and discarded cards with this new tracker.

Marvel Snap delivered a unique and exciting card battler when it launched for mobile and PC platforms last year. The game continues to grow and evolve as developer Second Dinner adds new cards and locations, and players are constantly conjuring up new strategies to unleash on their opponents. Keeping track of everything going on in a match can be a bit tedious, which is why Untapped.gg’s new Marvel Snap deck tracker is creating a more convenient experience for players.

Untapped.gg launched the beta of its Marvel Snap deck tracker as a free application earlier this week. Available for Windows, this application will add an overlay to the side of your screen when Marvel Snap is open. It will display your current deck, providing valuable information over the course of a game. The tracker highlights cards that are still in your deck, so that you have a better idea of what you’ll potentially draw on future turns.



Source: Untaped.gg

The deck tracker also lists every card you discarded and destroyed in a match. It’s easy to forget which cards you destroyed or sent to the discard either, so this is extremely helpful if you’re running cards like Ghost Rider or Knull.

When you download the Marvel Snap deck tracker, you’ll have to make an account with Untapped. After that, you can easily connect it to Marvel Snap to utilize its suite of features.

Untapped previously published similar trackers for popular card games like Magic the Gathering: Arena and YuG- Oh! Master Duel. As it’s still in beta, there are a lot of features and quality-of-life improvements yet to come to the app, such as support for card variants integrated OBS support. It’s only available for PC players, so snappers on iOS and Android won’t be able to take advantage. For more on the Marvel Snap beat, Shacknews has you covered.