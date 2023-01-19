Listen to the Netflix (NFLX) Q4 2022 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to Netflix's (NFLX) Q4 2022 earnings call.

Today, Netflix will reveal its earnings report for the final quarter of 2022. Following that release, the company will hold an earnings call to discuss those results and share important updates with shareholders. If you’re interested in hearing these updates, it’ll probably be worth tuning in. Let’s get into how you can listen to the Netflix (NFLX) Q4 2022 earnings call.

Listen to the Netflix (NFLX) Q4 2022 earnings call here

The Netflix (NFLX) Q4 2022 earnings call will take place today, January 19, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. We’ll be broadcasting the call in its entirety on the Shacknews Twitch channel, providing a simple and accessible way to hear the call. After it ends, we’ll be uploading the VOD to our YouTube channel in case you’d like to check it out after the fact. Netflix

During the earnings call, Netflix will discuss the results of its latest earnings report. There has been a lot of discussion surrounding the company’s subscriber numbers, so it will be interesting to see if the company shares new metrics. It’s also likely that executives will boast about the success of Wednesday, the recent Jenna Ortega-starring show that broke records for the streaming platform.

This month, Netflix implemented a new policy that will increase subscription prices for users that share accounts with different households. It’s been a huge point of criticism for users and we won’t be surprised if it gets brought up on the call, specifically during the Q&A section.

If you aren’t able to listen to Netflix’s (NFLX) Q4 2022 earnings call, we’ll be reporting any potential news on our topic page dedicated to Netflix.