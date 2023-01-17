Ubisoft Paris employees plan strike after CEO comments Ubisoft Paris workers will protest after Yves Guillemot told them "the ball is in your court."

Earlier this month, Ubisoft reported some less-than-ideal numbers for the latest financial quarter. Following those disappointing results, the company shared that it had been canceling three unannounced games. Furthermore, the endlessly elusive Skull and Bones was delayed once more. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot addressed the matter in internal communication with employees, where he apparently told them “the ball is in your court” regarding finishing games on time. Such remarks have resulted in a strike by Ubisoft Paris workers later this month.

Employees of Ubisoft Paris released a statement detailing their plans to strike on the afternoon of Friday, January 27, following some wrongful comments from CEO Yves Guillemot. “Mr Guillemot is trying to shift the blame (once again) onto the employees,” the letter reads. It calls out the CEO for expecting more from his employees while failing to meet their needs. Failure to adjust wages following inflation, implement a 4-day work week, and accommodate workers that are burnt out from intensive projects (like Just Dance and Mario + Rabbids) are given as examples.

© Bloomberg, Getty Images

Ubisoft Paris employees, as members of Solidaires Informatique, list their demands in the letter. This includes a 10% salary increase across the board, improved working conditions, and the condemnation of abusive managerial policies.

This all stems from a letter Yves Guillemot shared with employees earlier this month in which he told them that "the ball is in your court to deliver this line-up on time and at the expected level of quality, and show everyone what we are capable of achieving."

Ubisoft has yet to provide a statement on the matter. We’ll be monitoring the situation in the lead-up to the strike on January 27, and you can expect to read any important updates right here on Shacknews.