Xbox claims to be the first carbon-aware console with new update A new update will add energy-saving options to Xbox consoles.

With increased concerns around carbon emissions, more companies and organizations are becoming aware of their own contributions to the issue. This extends to the gaming industry, and one of its biggest players will be taking the initiative to trim back on its environmental impact. Microsoft has announced some new features coming to Xbox platforms that will help to conserve energy and reduce their carbon footprint.

In a post to Xbox Wire, Microsoft details its new carbon-aware initiative for Xbox consoles. In a move to reduce environmental impact, players will soon be able to toggle a setting in which their console will use local carbon intensity data to schedule updates and game installs for times when it will have the least emissions. There is also a new update coming today to Xbox Insiders that will reduce their console’s power consumption.



Source: Microsoft

Starting today, Xbox Insiders will notice that their Xbox Series X|S consoles automatically update to the Shutdown (energy saving) power option. This one-time update to your power settings will reduce your power consumption while your console is off, and will not affect performance, gameplay, or your console’s ability to receive overnight updates to system, games or apps.

Microsoft also states that these new settings will also help users decrease their electricity and power bills, an added bonus. The new carbon-aware features will be coming to both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, and can be found by opening the Settings app and navigating to General, and then Power Options.

With these changes, Microsoft is hailing the Xbox Series X/S as the first carbon-aware console. It will be interesting to see if other console manufacturers follow suit with similar features in the future. For more of the business moves happening at Xbox, Shacknews has the information you need.