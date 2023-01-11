Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Xbox claims to be the first carbon-aware console with new update

A new update will add energy-saving options to Xbox consoles.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
1

With increased concerns around carbon emissions, more companies and organizations are becoming aware of their own contributions to the issue. This extends to the gaming industry, and one of its biggest players will be taking the initiative to trim back on its environmental impact. Microsoft has announced some new features coming to Xbox platforms that will help to conserve energy and reduce their carbon footprint.

In a post to Xbox Wire, Microsoft details its new carbon-aware initiative for Xbox consoles. In a move to reduce environmental impact, players will soon be able to toggle a setting in which their console will use local carbon intensity data to schedule updates and game installs for times when it will have the least emissions. There is also a new update coming today to Xbox Insiders that will reduce their console’s power consumption.

A graphic detailing the benefits of Xbox's Shutdown mode.

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft also states that these new settings will also help users decrease their electricity and power bills, an added bonus. The new carbon-aware features will be coming to both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, and can be found by opening the Settings app and navigating to General, and then Power Options.

With these changes, Microsoft is hailing the Xbox Series X/S as the first carbon-aware console. It will be interesting to see if other console manufacturers follow suit with similar features in the future. For more of the business moves happening at Xbox, Shacknews has the information you need.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola