Epic Games reveals $10 million prize pool in FNCS Global Championship 2023 roadmap The Fortnite Champion Series will feature a series of tournaments leading up to the Global Championship 2023.

Fortnite Champion Series, often shortened to FNCS, pits the greatest players of Epic Games’ battle royale against each other to compete for grand prizes. For 2023, Epic Games is looking to deliver a year filled with intense competition, leading up to the FNCS Global Championship in Denmark. The Fortnite developer has released its 2023 roadmap, revealing a $10,000,000 prize pool for all the FNCS action happening this year.

Epic Games spilled all of the details on its plans for FNCS in 2023 in a post to the Fortnite website. The new structure will see Epic holding multiple Majors throughout the year, each featuring multiple weeks of competition to determine respective winners.



Source: Epic Games

Fetch your duos partner and prepare for the FNCS Major 1 to begin on February 2, 2023. This FNCS Major will take over Elite Divisional Cups for a total of five weeks during Chapter 4 Season 1, and players who earn Elite Division in this Season will unlock participation in FNCS Major 1.

In the FNCS Weekly sessions during FNCS Major 1, scores will be combined across both Wednesday’s and Friday’s FNCS Major Weekly Competition sessions. Following the conclusion of the Friday session, the top 50 duos from each region will qualify for that week’s FNCS Major 1 Weekly Finals.

The year of competition will culminate in the FNCS Global Championship 2023 at the end of the year in Copenhagen, Denmark. The massive $10 million prize pool will be spread amongst the different landmark events happening throughout the year. $2 million will be allocated to each of the three FNCS Majors, and $4 million will be allocated to the Global Championship. This will mark the largest in-person Fortnite event since the Fortnite World Cup in 2019. For more on the competitive side of Fortnite, stay with Shacknews.