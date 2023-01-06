Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Genshin Impact Version 3.4 arrives this month with Lantern Rite

HoYoverse has revealed all the details on Genshin Impact Version 3.4.
Donovan Erskine
HoYoverse
1

Genshin Impact continues to be one of the most successful ongoing games. Developer miHoYo has maintained a loyal fanbase by supplying the game with significant patches and content updates. Genshin Impact will get a new crop of content in less than two weeks with its Version 3.4 release. Ahead of that launch, the developers have shed light on what players can expect.

HoYoverse revealed new details for Genshin Impact Version 3.4 in a press release today. Set to launch on January 18, this update will see the return of the Lantern Rite event. The company provided additional details about the latest iteration of the event in the press release.

Alhaitham and Yaoyao will also become playable characters in Genshin Impact 3.4. miHoYo also teases new story threads that will be explored in the update.

There are no official patch notes, so you’ll have to check back on January 18 to get a comprehensive rundown of everything new and changed in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. For that news, as well as any future updates, be sure to bookmark the Genshin Impact topic page on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

