Genshin Impact Version 3.4 arrives this month with Lantern Rite
HoYoverse has revealed all the details on Genshin Impact Version 3.4.
Genshin Impact continues to be one of the most successful ongoing games. Developer miHoYo has maintained a loyal fanbase by supplying the game with significant patches and content updates. Genshin Impact will get a new crop of content in less than two weeks with its Version 3.4 release. Ahead of that launch, the developers have shed light on what players can expect.
HoYoverse revealed new details for Genshin Impact Version 3.4 in a press release today. Set to launch on January 18, this update will see the return of the Lantern Rite event. The company provided additional details about the latest iteration of the event in the press release.
Alhaitham and Yaoyao will also become playable characters in Genshin Impact 3.4. miHoYo also teases new story threads that will be explored in the update.
There are no official patch notes, so you’ll have to check back on January 18 to get a comprehensive rundown of everything new and changed in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. For that news, as well as any future updates, be sure to bookmark the Genshin Impact topic page on Shacknews.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Genshin Impact Version 3.4 arrives this month with Lantern Rite