Genshin Impact Version 3.4 arrives this month with Lantern Rite HoYoverse has revealed all the details on Genshin Impact Version 3.4.

Genshin Impact continues to be one of the most successful ongoing games. Developer miHoYo has maintained a loyal fanbase by supplying the game with significant patches and content updates. Genshin Impact will get a new crop of content in less than two weeks with its Version 3.4 release. Ahead of that launch, the developers have shed light on what players can expect.

HoYoverse revealed new details for Genshin Impact Version 3.4 in a press release today. Set to launch on January 18, this update will see the return of the Lantern Rite event. The company provided additional details about the latest iteration of the event in the press release.

As the new year in Teyvat approaches, Liyue once again shines in the full splendor of Lantern Rite. This year's festivities include a music festival featuring guests from afar and a Paper Theater performance, a beloved folk art show performed by local veteran artisans with the help of the Traveler. Many different mini-games are also available during Lantern Rite, e.g. Radiant Sparks, the latest racing game where players have the ability to become part of a rising fireworks display. By completing this season's events and challenges, rewards including 10 plus 3 Intertwined Fates, a four-star Liyue character, and Lisa's new outfit can all be claimed for free.

Alhaitham and Yaoyao will also become playable characters in Genshin Impact 3.4. miHoYo also teases new story threads that will be explored in the update.

There are no official patch notes, so you'll have to check back on January 18 to get a comprehensive rundown of everything new and changed in Genshin Impact Version 3.4.