SpaceX valued at $137 billion in latest $750 million funding round

After raising $750 million in funding, SpaceX is now valued at $137 billion.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
4

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has continued to take on new projects and expand on Starlink, its satellite internet service. A major part of growing the business is securing new funding, which we’ve seen SpaceX do throughout the year. Most recently, SpaceX was able to secure $750 million in its latest round of funding. That brings the company’s valuation to $137 billion.

We learned through a CNBC report that SpaceX brought in $750 million in its latest round of funding and crossed the $137 billion valuation mark. A large chunk of this new funding reportedly comes from Andreessen Horowitz. Horowitz has previously invested in SpaceX, and also financially aided in Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter acquisition last year.

A SpaceX satellite in space.

Source: SpaceX

Speaking of Elon Musk, his handful of months as Twitter’s CEO has proven to be detrimental to his other ventures. Tesla stock has been on a consistent downward trend since November, and there is concern that woes could spread to SpaceX. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed such a concern to SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell, though she stated Musk’s work at Twitter will not have an impact on the relationship between SpaceX and NASA.

Back in July of 2022, Tesla raised $250 million in funding. Tesla brought in a total of $2 billion for the full year. Now, the company is getting started early in 2023. Neither SpaceX nor Andreessen Horowitz have officially commented on the matter. Most recently, folks noticed SpaceX acquiring ads on Twitter, following an exodus of advertisers after Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. In November, Musk stated that he doesn’t want to be the CEO of any company, which would include SpaceX. For future news on SpaceX, Starlink, and everything Elon Musk, Shacknews has the information you need.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    January 3, 2023 9:05 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, SpaceX valued at $137 billion in latest $750 million funding round

      January 3, 2023 9:15 AM

      I'm surprised they needed to raise money. I figured they were cash flow positive by this point with how often they're launching these days. Maybe some big capital expenditures coming up.

        January 3, 2023 9:27 AM

        the whole starship programme I guess

        January 3, 2023 10:00 AM

        Gotta cash flow Twitter too! 😎

      January 3, 2023 9:57 AM

      valuation without government funding:

        January 3, 2023 9:59 AM

        if pplz are OK with gov funding oil & gas and lockheed martin raythorn northops gunmans then I don't care about spacex funding

        January 3, 2023 10:11 AM

        Since that's a bit bigger than Lockheed's, Boeing's, and Northrop Grumman's market cap I imagine most of the value comes from Starlink and the private space market rather than selling services to NASA or the military.

