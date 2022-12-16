Watch the Shacknews Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Roundtable here Here's how you can tune into our roundtable discussion for the Shacknews Hall of Fame 2022 inductees.

As the year comes to a close, we are taking another look at the Shacknews Hall of Fame. Founded in 2021, it eternalizes the most notable people, companies, and things throughout the history of gaming and tech. We’ll be adding a new round of inductees, and hosting a live roundtable discussion about them. If you’d like to learn about our thought process behind those being enshrined in the Shacknews Hall of Fame this year, we’ll show you how to tune into that discussion.

The Shacknews Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Roundtable will take place today, December 16, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. It will be broadcasted over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can’t watch live, the full livestream will be uploaded to our YouTube channel as a VOD. During the stream, several members of the Shacknews staff and Hall of Fame panel will chat about some of the new Class of 2022 inductees into the Shacknews Hall of Fame. They’ll talk about the impact of those inductees, and why they deserve a place in history.

A key prerequisite for Shacknews Hall of Fame consideration is to be at least 25 years old. That means that people, companies, and products born in the year 1997 are now eligible to be inducted. We won’t detail the Class of 2022 here, as that will be revealed in a separate article.

Ahead of today’s roundtable, take a look back at the inaugural Shacknews Hall of Fame inductees to get yourself prepared for the next batch. We’d also love your input on this year's inductees. Did we get them right? Are there any glaring omissions? Let us know in the comments!