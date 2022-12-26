Shacknews Best Graphics of 2022 - God of War Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok gave us all the feels with its gripping narrative, impactful gameplay, and impressive accessibility features. On top of all that, the game is a marvel to look at. So much so in fact, that it has won our award for Best Graphics of 2022.

God of War Ragnarok is the latest showpiece for what the PlayStation 5 can do. Following the industry-changing 2018 game, Ragnarok brings a wintery atmosphere. The falling snow particles and the way it covers the terrain are about as realistic as we’ve seen in a game. The character Kratos has continued to evolve throughout the franchise, and the same can be said for his visual appearance. There’s incredible detail in both Kratos and Atreus’ look in God of War: Ragnarok.

The impressive visuals in God of War Ragnarok also extend to the various creatures found throughout the game and the unique effects of different abilities. For example, the electricity generated by Thor looked like it was popping off of the screen when playing on a high-end TV.

Like many games on the latest generation consoles, God of War Ragnarok has graphical settings that let players choose between prioritizing quality and performance. Performance allows the game to run at a smooth 60 frames-per-second at a maximum of 2160p quality. Quality mode locks the game at 30 frames-per-second but can achieve a gorgeous 4k quality.

God of War Ragnarok is a masterclass in video game design, and the breathtaking visuals are the cherry on top. It stands above the rest as the best graphics we saw in 2022.

