Shacknews Best Remake of 2022 - The Last of Us Part 1

While there was some admittedly fair skepticism when Naughty Dog announced that it would be remaking The Last of Us, we here at Shacknews were blown away with what the studio did in its return to one of its most beloved titles. It easily stands as king in a year that didn’t really feature all that many video game remakes.

While the original The Last of Us is less than a decade old and was already remastered for the previous console generation, game design has come a long way in that time. More specifically, Naughty Dog has come a long way in that time. The Last of Us Part 2 was one of the most stunning titles of the PS4 generation, and Naughty Dog brought all of those sensibilities to its The Last of Us remake, with some added bells and whistles thanks to the PS5.

The character models in The Last of Us Part 1 have received a full overhaul, putting them more in line with AAA games of today. Combat was one of the few common criticisms of the original game, and this has also been addressed in the remake. The Last of Us Part 1 has much more fluid movement, making combat sequences less of a chore than they were in the original game.

Arguably the most significant improvement in The Last of Us Part 1 is accessibility. Naughty Dog set a new standard for accessibility in blockbuster video games with The Last of Us Part 2 in 2020 and has now brought those same features to the original game. Whether its color blindness, or any other physical or visual disability that makes it harder to play the game, The Last of Us Part 1 has added features that make the game enjoyable for all.

On top of everything, The Last of Us is still one of the greatest narratives in gaming, so it’s nice to have that experience in a shiny new package on the powerful PS5. With the HBO series adaptation premiering in January, there will likely be a renewed interest in the franchise very soon.