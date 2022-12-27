Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2021Elden Ring strategy guide2023 video game release dates calendar
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2021
Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar

Shacknews Best Early Access Game of 2022 - Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a delightfully nostalgic spin on a proven formula.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

There has been no shortage of Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing-likes over the past several years. Disney Dreamlight Valley is just one of the recent games to try its hand at the formula, but with a nostalgic-fueled twist. Gameloft manages to take the farming sim/lifestyle genres and put its own unique spin on them.

Tasked with restoring a village to its former glory, Disney Dreamlight Valley finds players fighting against The Forgotten, a mysterious evil force that has corrupted the titular valley. In their adventure to rebuild the valley, they’ll work alongside iconic Disney characters like Donald Duck, Scrooge, Wall-E, and Moana. You can take on quests for these characters, gathering items and solving mysteries.

Even in early access, Disney Dreamlight Valley has a deep well of content to dig through. In addition to the various main and side quests featured, customization offers a wide range of freedom. Players can design their own clothes and home, and rearrange the layout of their valley. There’s a wide variety of fish to catch, crops to grow, and meals to cook. It’s hard to ever run out of things to do in Dreamlight Valley.

Gameloft has also done an excellent job with consistently updating Disney Dreamlight Valley since its early access release. The game has already received two major content updates themed around The Lion King and Toy Story, with more on the way. We look forward to seeing the full picture when the game hits 1.0 sometime next year.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola