Shacknews Best Early Access Game of 2022 - Disney Dreamlight Valley

There has been no shortage of Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing-likes over the past several years. Disney Dreamlight Valley is just one of the recent games to try its hand at the formula, but with a nostalgic-fueled twist. Gameloft manages to take the farming sim/lifestyle genres and put its own unique spin on them.

Tasked with restoring a village to its former glory, Disney Dreamlight Valley finds players fighting against The Forgotten, a mysterious evil force that has corrupted the titular valley. In their adventure to rebuild the valley, they’ll work alongside iconic Disney characters like Donald Duck, Scrooge, Wall-E, and Moana. You can take on quests for these characters, gathering items and solving mysteries.

Even in early access, Disney Dreamlight Valley has a deep well of content to dig through. In addition to the various main and side quests featured, customization offers a wide range of freedom. Players can design their own clothes and home, and rearrange the layout of their valley. There’s a wide variety of fish to catch, crops to grow, and meals to cook. It’s hard to ever run out of things to do in Dreamlight Valley.

Gameloft has also done an excellent job with consistently updating Disney Dreamlight Valley since its early access release. The game has already received two major content updates themed around The Lion King and Toy Story, with more on the way. We look forward to seeing the full picture when the game hits 1.0 sometime next year.