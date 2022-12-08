Watch The Game Awards 2022 livestream here Here's how you can watch the 2022 Game Awards.

The Game Awards is an annual award show that recognizes the greatest achievements across the gaming world over the calendar year. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the event is also home to major announcements and reveals from the industry’s biggest publishers. We’re not far away from the 2022 Game Awards, so let’s talk about how you can watch the show for yourself.

The Game Awards 2022 will take place on Thursday, December 8, at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET. Shacknews is an official co-streaming partner for the event, so you can watch with us over on our Twitch channel at that time. The Game Awards is also being broadcast on its own Twitch and YouTube channels.

The first half-hour of The Game Awards will be dedicated to a pre-show. This segment will feature some reveals and even a couple of award-winner announcements in preparation for the main ceremony. The show proper will feature all of the awards and announcements that the show has become known for. The Game Awards has revealed its full list of award nominees, so it will be interesting to see what titles walk away as winners.

In addition to host Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards will feature several notable people from around the gaming industry as presenters. The announced list of presenters includes Reggie Fils-Aimé, Valkyrae, Troy Baker, and Josef Fares.

The Game Awards will be the final major gaming event of the year, and likely won’t be one you’ll want to miss. To keep up with the whirlwind of news this evening, Shacknews will be covering it all on our topic page dedicated to The Game Awards.