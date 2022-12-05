Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Overwatch 2's Rammatra feels like a Tank that can do it all

Ramattra is Overwatch 2's newest Hero, and we got to take him for a spin.
Donovan Erskine
Blizzard
2

Overwatch 2 Season 2 kicks off this week, and it brings several additions and changes to the hero shooter. The most notable is Ramattra, the game’s newest playable character. Prior to Ramattra’s release, we had the chance to check out the new tank for ourselves, and walked away impressed with how he fits into the game’s greater landscape.

Ramattra is a Tank Hero, so his role will primarily be to absorb damage and keep his allies out of harm’s way while dealing some devastating blows himself. This powerful Omnic is unique in that he has two forms that he can switch between, changing his standard abilities and providing some extra boosts as well.

Ramattra pointing his Void Accelerator forward

Here is a full list of Ramattra’s abilities and weapon details in Overwatch 2, as shared in the Hero’s in-game description:

Void Accelerator (Omnic Form): Left-click to fire a stream of projectiles in a fixed pattern. Right-click to create a barrier at the targeted location.

Pummel (Nemesis Form): Left-click to punch forward, creating a wave of piercing energy with every swing. Right-click to significantly reduce damage taken from the front and reduce movement speed.

Ravenous Vortex (E): Fire a nano ball, which explodes when it hits the ground, spreading a damaging field. Affected enemies are slowed and pulled downward.

Nemesis Form (L-Shift): Transform into Nemesis Form, changing your attacks and gaining bonus armor.

Annihilation (Ultimate): Enter the Nemesis Form and create an energy sward surrounding yourself. This swarm will lash out toward nearby enemies, dealing damage and pausing the duration when damage is dealt.

Ramattra using his abilities in combat.

Source: Blizzard

While Ramattra is naturally in his Omnic Form, I found that he was better suited for the traditional tank role - soaking up damage and providing an extra layer of defense for allies. When swapping to his Nemesis Form, the character is designed to go on the offensive. He can quite literally punch his way onto any objective point, and the Right-click in this mode makes it easy to pave the way for teammates to follow him onto the point as well.

Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex will undoubtedly have some strong implications for Overwatch 2’s competitive meta. An ability that can temporarily ground enemies will surely spell out doom for characters like Pharah, Mercy, and Echo, as remaining airborne is what keeps them alive most of the time. Ravenous Vortex can be combined with other heroes’’ abilities to thoroughly punish flying characters.

Ramattra key art

Source: Blizzard

Ramattra is a versatile tank that allows for a couple of unique approaches to gameplay. He also feels like the antidote to some of the strongest character combos in the game. We’ll be able to get a better sense of where Ramattra fits into the evolving Overwatch 2 landscape when the character officially arrives in Season 2.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

