Overwatch 2's Rammatra feels like a Tank that can do it all

Overwatch 2 Season 2 kicks off this week, and it brings several additions and changes to the hero shooter. The most notable is Ramattra, the game’s newest playable character. Prior to Ramattra’s release, we had the chance to check out the new tank for ourselves, and walked away impressed with how he fits into the game’s greater landscape.

Ramattra is a Tank Hero, so his role will primarily be to absorb damage and keep his allies out of harm’s way while dealing some devastating blows himself. This powerful Omnic is unique in that he has two forms that he can switch between, changing his standard abilities and providing some extra boosts as well.

Here is a full list of Ramattra’s abilities and weapon details in Overwatch 2, as shared in the Hero’s in-game description:

Void Accelerator (Omnic Form): Left-click to fire a stream of projectiles in a fixed pattern. Right-click to create a barrier at the targeted location.

Pummel (Nemesis Form): Left-click to punch forward, creating a wave of piercing energy with every swing. Right-click to significantly reduce damage taken from the front and reduce movement speed.

Ravenous Vortex (E): Fire a nano ball, which explodes when it hits the ground, spreading a damaging field. Affected enemies are slowed and pulled downward.

Nemesis Form (L-Shift): Transform into Nemesis Form, changing your attacks and gaining bonus armor.

Annihilation (Ultimate): Enter the Nemesis Form and create an energy sward surrounding yourself. This swarm will lash out toward nearby enemies, dealing damage and pausing the duration when damage is dealt.



Source: Blizzard

While Ramattra is naturally in his Omnic Form, I found that he was better suited for the traditional tank role - soaking up damage and providing an extra layer of defense for allies. When swapping to his Nemesis Form, the character is designed to go on the offensive. He can quite literally punch his way onto any objective point, and the Right-click in this mode makes it easy to pave the way for teammates to follow him onto the point as well.

Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex will undoubtedly have some strong implications for Overwatch 2’s competitive meta. An ability that can temporarily ground enemies will surely spell out doom for characters like Pharah, Mercy, and Echo, as remaining airborne is what keeps them alive most of the time. Ravenous Vortex can be combined with other heroes’’ abilities to thoroughly punish flying characters.



Source: Blizzard

Ramattra is a versatile tank that allows for a couple of unique approaches to gameplay. He also feels like the antidote to some of the strongest character combos in the game. We’ll be able to get a better sense of where Ramattra fits into the evolving Overwatch 2 landscape when the character officially arrives in Season 2.