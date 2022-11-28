Rocket League Season 9 start date Here's when Rocket League Season 9 will begin.

Rocket League continues to grow and add new features and modes for players to enjoy. With Season 8 winding down, players are surely looking forward to what surprises the next chapter of Rocket League holds. With everyone’s eyes on the future, let’s take a look at the start date for Rocket League Season 9.

Rocket League Season 9 start date

Rocket League Season 9 will begin on December 7, 2022. While we already knew that Season 8’s December 6 ending pointed towards a December 7 start date for the following season, developer Psyonix confirmed the date with official key art for Rocket League Season 9. Rocket League seasons typically last for around three months, so we can expect Season 9 to run until March 2023.

When Rocket League Season 9 starts, there will be a new Rocket Pass for players to dive into. As with previous seasons, it will feature a series of exclusive rewards for players to unlock through the completion of challenges. Speaking of challenges, Season 9 will bring a crop of new trailers for both Free and Premium Rocket Pass owners to complete over the course of the season.

© Psyonix

A new season of Rocket League also means new events to look forward to. Psyonix teased a fire and ice theme for Season 9, so it’s likely that there will be some events that tie in throughout its duration. Rocket League is no stranger to collaborations, so it’ll be interesting to see if Psyonix has any major surprises up its sleeves this time around.

Be sure to get all of your affairs in order by the start of Rocket League Season 9. If you haven’t completed the Rocket Pass for Season 8, this is the time to get it done. For the latest Rocket League news, Shacknews has everything you need to know.