Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

How to breed Pokemon - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Here's how breeding works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Breeding is a staple in the Pokemon franchise. It’s how players can create new Pokemon, whether it be for competitive, shiny hunting, or collection purposes. The feature has returned in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but it’s quite different this time around. Let’s take a look at how breeding works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to breed Pokemon - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A strawberry jam sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

To breed Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, you need to throw a Picnic. Picnics are a new feature that let you bond and interact with the Pokemon in your party. While you’re on a picnic, there is a chance that two members of your party will breed and produce an egg. To see if there is an egg, check the basket at the end of the picnic table.

Pokemon in your party will randomly breed, so long as they come from compatible Egg Groups, which determines what species of Pokemon can be bred together. If there is a specific pair of Pokemon you’re trying to breed, consider having just those two in your party to avoid any unwanted results. It can take a while for an egg to be produced, but making sandwiches can speed up the process. When selecting which sandwich to craft at the picnic table, select one that provides the Egg Power boost. After eating it, there will be a good chance that an egg is produced. The strength of the Egg Power boost can even cause multiple eggs to appear at once.

Previous games required you to leave your Pokemon at the nursery to breed, but that has been removed entirely in Scarlet and Violet. Now that you know how to breed Pokemon, you’re ready to start building a competitive team, shiny hunting, or completing the Pokedex. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Shacknews has all you need.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola