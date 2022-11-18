How to breed Pokemon - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Here's how breeding works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Breeding is a staple in the Pokemon franchise. It’s how players can create new Pokemon, whether it be for competitive, shiny hunting, or collection purposes. The feature has returned in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but it’s quite different this time around. Let’s take a look at how breeding works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

To breed Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, you need to throw a Picnic. Picnics are a new feature that let you bond and interact with the Pokemon in your party. While you’re on a picnic, there is a chance that two members of your party will breed and produce an egg. To see if there is an egg, check the basket at the end of the picnic table.

Pokemon in your party will randomly breed, so long as they come from compatible Egg Groups, which determines what species of Pokemon can be bred together. If there is a specific pair of Pokemon you’re trying to breed, consider having just those two in your party to avoid any unwanted results. It can take a while for an egg to be produced, but making sandwiches can speed up the process. When selecting which sandwich to craft at the picnic table, select one that provides the Egg Power boost. After eating it, there will be a good chance that an egg is produced. The strength of the Egg Power boost can even cause multiple eggs to appear at once.

Previous games required you to leave your Pokemon at the nursery to breed, but that has been removed entirely in Scarlet and Violet. Now that you know how to breed Pokemon, you're ready to start building a competitive team, shiny hunting, or completing the Pokedex.