The Eliksni Quarter community event comes to Destiny 2 next week Hop into various activities to help build a proper living situation for our Eliksni friends.

Next week, Guardians in Destiny 2 will be asked to help build a more livable space for the Eliksni through a community event. Tied directly to player participation, this event will see the Eliksni Quarter become a more livable space for our allies, assuming we’re successful.

The Eliksni Quarter has been in the game for quite some time, but our friends have been sleeping in destroyed buildings and haven’t enjoyed the same comforts that people from the Last City enjoy. In fact, there’s the shell of a former raid boss just sitting off to the side. The area isn’t much more than a concrete campground. It’s a slum, honestly.

While the Eliksni Quarter does have a bar, it defnitely needs somewhere more comfortable to crash when you have too many wobbly pops.

Source: Bungie

Starting next week, players can collect Captain’s Coins from various activities to donate towards the Eliksni Quarter. Bungie had this to say in their most recent TWAB:

All Guardians will be asked to collect treasure in the form of Captain's Coins from around the system to donate towards the Eliksni Quarter, helping Spider with improvements and upkeep while Misraaks and Eido devote their time to researching the Relics of Nezarec. Captain's Coins can be found in Destination chests, Lost Sectors, public events, and of course, Season of Plunder Ketchcrash and Expedition activities. You can also find Captain's Coins in the King's Fall raid, Dares of Eternity, strikes, Crucible, and Gambit.

Each Guardian will have their own personal donations reward track with an emblem, upgrade materials, and a new swashbuckling Ghost Shell.

The community as a whole will pool their treasure together to help Misraaks and Spider improve the Eliksni Quarter, receiving global community earned rewards and special Eliksni 'thank you' gifts along the way. Guardians may even find a Deepsight weapon or two to help with completing their crafting collection.

The community event only lasts for two weeks, so tell your friends, assemble a fireteam, and track down that treasure!

We’ve seen social spaces change in the past. The original Tower was destroyed at the beginning of Destiny 2, and we had part of our new Tower destroyed with a real-time seasonal event. Still, Guardians have been begging for updated social spaces for quite some time, and this feels like a great way to test integrating those updates with community events. Hopefully, Guardians will eventually get their own spaces, complete with sleeping quarters, armor and weapon racks, and ways to decorate their personal space with memories of their achievements. If you want to visualize what I’m talking about, check YouTube for your personal quarters in Monster Hunter: World.

I’ve personally been taking a bit of a break from Destiny 2 over the last few weeks. That’s likely to change as I look to tie up some loose ends before next season, but I’m also very excited to help our Eliksni friends put a proper roof over their heads starting next week.

