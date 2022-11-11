Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Splatoon x Pokemon Splatfest start time, end time & rewards

Here are all of the details about the Pokemon-themed Splatfest in Splatoon 3.
Donovan Erskine
Splatoon 3’s second Splatfest is a themed crossover with one of gaming’s biggest franchises. In celebration of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet arriving next week, players in Splatoon will choose between Fire, Water, and Grass for the latest Splatfest. It’s a limited-time event, so you’ll want to jump in and make your voice heard in the battle for the best starter type.

Splatoon x Pokemon Splatfest start time

The three Splatoon x Pokemon

The Splatoon x Pokemon Splatfest will begin on Friday, November 11, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. If you’re passionate about representing your team, getting in as early as possible will allow you the maximum amount of time to contribute to the fight.

Splatoon x Pokemon Splatfest end time

The Splatoon x Pokemon Splatfest will end on Sunday, November 13th, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Following the end of the event, a final score will be tallied, and a winning team will be crowned. Members of the winning team will receive their rewards afterward.

How to play the Splatoon x Pokemon Splatfest

To participate in the Pokemon x Splatoon Splatfest, you’ll need to pick one of the three competing sides. This can be done by heading to the tent in the Square near the Amiibo box. You won't be able to change your team once Splatfest starts, so make sure you're confident in your selection before the action commences.

After you pick a side, you’ll be given a shirt so that you can rep your squad. The three shirts are colored to match their typing and have silhouettes of Pokemon Scarlet/Violet starters Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito. Unfortunately, these shirts are only available for the duration of the Splatfest, and they will be removed from your inventory after the event ends.

Splatoon x Pokemon Splatfest rewards

Keychains with the designs from the Pokemon x Splatoon Splatfest.

As with other Splatfests, players will earn Conch Shells by increasing their catalog. These Shells can be redeemed at the Shell-out Machines for various items. Similar to the Splatfest shirts, the Conch Shells earned from the Splatfest will disappear after the event. Use them or lose them!

Performing well in matches during the Splatfest will earn you Super Sea Snails, which can be used to add sub-slots to your gear.

Splatfests are the biggest events in Splatoon 3, and the Pokemon-themed event marks a rare collaboration between two major Nintendo properties. For all of your Splatoon 3 needs, stick with us here on Shacknews.

