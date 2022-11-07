Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 155 The wait is over!

Happy Monday and welcome back esports fanatics! Everyone’s favorite esports-focused talk show The Wide World of Electronics Sports returns for its 155th installment. Join hosts Denny Von Doom and myself with special guest TJ Denzer so we can guide you along this fantastical journey. The fun kicks off today at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) over on our Twitch channel at Twitch.tv/Shacknews. At the top of the hour we’ll be discussing all things League of Legends Worlds 2022. Our very own TJ Denzer was on the floor capturing all of the action at this previous event. From Lil Nas X, to the hard to ignore storylines between Faker and Deft you won't want to miss out on any of the discussion.

Shortly after, we’ll be breaking down the ever so busy week in the Fighting Game Community. EVO Japan 2023 is here and is slated to run from 3/31/2023 to 4/2/2023 at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan. In addition to EVO Japan’s lineup announcement, Brawlhalla had a busy weekend as well. With over a million dollars in championship prize pooling, a new Brawlhalla champion was announced. Power ranked 10th in the entire world, Impala takes it all over the UK's very own Godly in Grand Finals.

To round out the program we have everyone’s favorite bite-sized news, Sauce Talk. If you’ve ever tuned in to an episode of WWES then you’ve seen Denny and I go back and forth about our various controversial food takes. With today’s first topic being no exception we’ll be discussing the Top 10 places in the United States for Sandwich lovers. We won't spoil both Sauce Talk topics so you’ll have to hangout with us until the end of the program to get both.

