New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet creature leaked through Pokemon Go Data miners have discovered a new Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet.

We’re just two weeks from the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next mainline entries in one of gaming’s biggest franchises. Game Freak and Nintendo have been slowly trickling out information in the lead-up to release, but will likely keep several details for the full game. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from trying to glean every possible tidbit. Now, a group of Pokemon Go data miners have uncovered one of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s newest additions.

The group PokeMiners revealed a look at an upcoming Pokemon, as we learned through Polygon. The Pokemon is a small grey creature with two long antennas and circular yellow eyes. Most notably, it has a (relatively) large golden coin that it carries around on its back. Oddly enough, the creature was discovered through Pokemon Go.

The newly leaked Pokemon can actually be seen behind the menu options on the left-hand side of the screen.

Source: The Pokemon Company

This actually isn’t the first time that we’ve seen this creature. In the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer that was released last month, investigative fans spotted the Pokemon hiding behind a list of camera settings during a shot where we see a player taking a selfie in a snowy region. Upon taking a closer look, you can clearly see the antennas and coin from the leaks. There are additional Pokemon spotted in the same trailer that have yet to been revealed.

The mysterious Pokemon’s name and typing are currently unknown, and fans will likely be speculating on that front up until the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet later this week. It’s standard practice for Game Freak to keep some of the new Pokemon a secret until fans have their hands on the game, so don’t expect the leak to prompt a new announcement or reveal. For the latest news on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, stay with us here on Shacknews.