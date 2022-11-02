Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gets Competitive modes and Leaderboards in 2023 Treyarch has outlined the upcoming Competitive modes and features coming to Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently launched, ushering in the latest generation of the first-person shooter franchise. While an array of playable modes are available, Competitive playlists are noticeably missing from Multiplayer. We now have an idea of when that’ll change, as developer Treyarch has confirmed that Competitive mode, as well as Leaderboard and player ranks are coming in 2023.

Treyarch posted a thread of tweets detailing the upcoming additions to Modern Warfare 2. Although the studio is mainly known for its work on the Black Ops series of games, the team was brought in to support development on the newest Call of Duty. In 2023, Modern Warfare 2 will get Competitive modes, skill division, and a top 250 leaderboard. As players grind out the new Competitive modes, they’ll be able to earn exclusive rewards.

#CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on #ModernWarfare2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver:



Competitive Modes ✅

Ranked Skill Divisions ✅

Visible Skill Ratings ✅

Top 250 Leaderboard ✅

Competitive Rewards ✅



More details to come! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 2, 2022

The developer neglected to give a specific release date or window for Competitive modes, outside of 2023. That said, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be kicking off Season 1 on November 16 to coincide with the release date of Warzone 2. With this update, Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer will receive the CDL Moshpit playlist, with more details on that coming soon.

For those that have still been enjoying the Competitive offerings in previous CoDs, Treyarch also announced that it would be retiring Competitive modes for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War.



Source: Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 marks new territory for the franchise. With no game coming in 2023, it will be the first game in the series to have a two-year life cycle since the original Call of Duty in 2003. With that, there will likely be plenty of post-launch updates to look forward to. For all the information you need, Shacknews has everything you need to know.