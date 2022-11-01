AMD Q3 2022 Gaming segment revenue grew 13.7% from Q3 2021 Despite a less-than-expected outcome on GPU revenue, AMD still grew its gaming revenue substantially year-over-year.

AMD is among the companies that wrapped up its latest fiscal quarter and put out its earnings results. The company did fairly well, putting up a beat against EPS expectations. That said, one notable stat among AMD’s overall results was its Gaming segment. The company put up a substantial win versus its previous year. It wasn’t a perfect win, but AMD’s Q3 2022 Gaming segment drove a 13.7 percent increase from Q3 2021.

This state was reported in AMD’s Q3 2022 earnings results, which were posted on its investor relations website on November 1, 2022. AMD’s Gaming segment accounted for a revenue of $1.6 billion for the company in Q3 2022. That was up around 13.7 percent since Q3 2021. Moreover, that was despite missing expectations on its Graphics revenue.

AMD powers both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with its chips. Despite AMD's GPU sales falling short of expectations, it Gaming revenue was still up.

Source: Image via Sony

Here’s specifically what AMD had to say about Gaming revenue in Q3 2022:

Gaming segment revenue was $1.6 billion, up 14% year-over-year driven by higher semi-custom product sales partially offset by lower graphics revenue. Operating income was $142 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $231 million or 16% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to lower graphics revenue and inventory, pricing and related charges in the graphics business. Operating margin was lower primarily due to lower graphics revenue and higher operating expenses.

AMD has been prolific in being part of a lot of current-gen gaming hardware. It powers both the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. What’s more, with both Sony and Xbox overcoming supply constraints, AMD looks set to ship a lot more chips in the time ahead. Even so, like many companies, AMD remains cautious in its guidance.

Nonetheless, AMD put up another solid quarter in Q3 2022. Stay tuned for more tech company earnings results as fiscal quarters come to an end. We’ll have it right here at Shacknews.