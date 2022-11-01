Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

AMD Q3 2022 Gaming segment revenue grew 13.7% from Q3 2021

Despite a less-than-expected outcome on GPU revenue, AMD still grew its gaming revenue substantially year-over-year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via AMD
1

AMD is among the companies that wrapped up its latest fiscal quarter and put out its earnings results. The company did fairly well, putting up a beat against EPS expectations. That said, one notable stat among AMD’s overall results was its Gaming segment. The company put up a substantial win versus its previous year. It wasn’t a perfect win, but AMD’s Q3 2022 Gaming segment drove a 13.7 percent increase from Q3 2021.

This state was reported in AMD’s Q3 2022 earnings results, which were posted on its investor relations website on November 1, 2022. AMD’s Gaming segment accounted for a revenue of $1.6 billion for the company in Q3 2022. That was up around 13.7 percent since Q3 2021. Moreover, that was despite missing expectations on its Graphics revenue.

The PlayStation 5
AMD powers both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with its chips. Despite AMD's GPU sales falling short of expectations, it Gaming revenue was still up.
Source: Image via Sony

Here’s specifically what AMD had to say about Gaming revenue in Q3 2022:

AMD has been prolific in being part of a lot of current-gen gaming hardware. It powers both the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. What’s more, with both Sony and Xbox overcoming supply constraints, AMD looks set to ship a lot more chips in the time ahead. Even so, like many companies, AMD remains cautious in its guidance.

Nonetheless, AMD put up another solid quarter in Q3 2022. Stay tuned for more tech company earnings results as fiscal quarters come to an end. We’ll have it right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola